UK politics live: Starmer responds to Manchester police violence as Robert Jenrick enters Tory leadership race
Sir Keir Starmer ‘understands public concern’ over Manchester arrest video
Louise Thomas
Editor
Sir Keir Starmer has said he understands public concerns after footage of police officer emerged appearing to show a police officer kicking a man in the head at Manchester Airport.
The prime minister said home secretary Yvette Cooper has met with Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, to discuss the harrowing scene that prompted the suspension of one police officer.
It came after Sir Keir said the “hard graft of rebuilding this country has truly started” as he accused the previous Tory government of leaving a “rot of short-sightedness and self-service” for Labour to clear up.
Giving a speech in Runcorn alongside Ed Milliband, the prime minister launched the government’s plan for a state-owned energy firm to “drive down bills”.
The Conservative party has started a three-month leadership contest to replace Rishi Sunak after the general election defeat.
Robert Jenrick and Tom Tugendhat were the latest to submit their papers to challenge James Cleverly to become the new leader of the opposition.
Other former cabinet ministers expected to announce bids include Kemi Badenoch, Priti Patel, Mel Stride and Suella Braverman.
Labour ministers accused of ‘jaw-dropping’ hypocrisy after using private jet
A Conservative former minister has accused the Government of “jaw-dropping” hypocrisy after ministers used a private jet, despite the party’s commitments to crack down on their use.
Andrew Murrison claimed ministers had been “hopping on and off” an Airbus A321 and asked if this was compatible with the Government’s aim of restoring trust in politicians.
Earlier this week, Foreign Secretary David Lammy used the Airbus to travel to New Delhi as he announced a new UK-India scheme aimed at strengthening co-operation on artificial intelligence.
Labour previously criticised Tory ministers for using the private jet, notably in January 2022 when the then-foreign secretary Liz Truss used it to travel to Australia.
At the time, Angela Rayner – now the Deputy Prime Minister – said the decision to fly privately showed the public “exactly quite how little respect this Conservative government has for taxpayers’ money”.
During business questions on Thursday, Mr Murrison (South West Wiltshire) said: “Can we have a debate on trust in politics and politicians?
“Newly minted ministers are already hopping on and off the Airbus A321 airplane, the same plane that was condemned in 2022 by the then-opposition as obscene, brazen and disgusting.
“In that debate will the Government be able to explain how that jaw-dropping show of double standards and hypocrisy is compatible with restoring trust?”
Responding, Commons Leader Lucy Powell said the Prime Minister’s travel arrangements are a “security matter”.
Starmer vows to ‘drive down bills’ at GB Energy launch
Sir Keir Starmer launched Great British Energy, promising household energy bills will come down as a result of the plan for a state-owned energy firm.
Giving a speech in Runcorn, Cheshire, the prime minister also promised the scheme would help to achieve energy independence for the UK, as the nation currently relies on international markets for its energy.
He said the money the government is putting into GB Energy is intended to be a “catalyst” for private investment, adding: “It will take time for this to develop it will take time before were able to get the benefits of clean power but that’s why were moving at pace.”
Hereditary peer by-elections on ice with move to oust aristocrats from Lords
Aristocrat by-elections to the House of Lords have been delayed in the face of plans to kick out hereditary peers sparking accusations of illegality.
Labour leader of the upper chamber Baroness Smith of Basildon said the move to extend the time period in which contests must be held from three to 18 months was a “common-sense approach” in the light of proposed legislation.
Given the steps to oust hereditary peers, holding by-elections to fill vacancies in the meantime would be “deeply undesirable”, she argued and pointed to cross-party agreement of the front benches, known as “the usual channels”.
But some critics on the Tory side raised concerns arguing it would “eviscerate” a legal obligation and cast doubt on Labour’s commitment to the rule of law.
It also led to fresh claims that as hereditary peers were elected they had “the superior right to be here”.
Legislation has been proposed to end what the Government has called the “outdated and indefensible” presence of peers who are there by right of birth.
The presence of 92 hereditary members and the by-elections to replace them has been the subject of ongoing criticism given the exclusive, male-dominated list of eligible candidates and the limited number of people able to vote in the contests.
Lords reforms under Tony Blair reduced the number of hereditary peers to 90, plus the Earl Marshal and Lord Great Chamberlain. That was intended only as a short-term compromise, but the situation has persisted for 25 years.
Under the plans, the hereditary roles of Earl Marshal and Lord Great Chamberlain would again be exempt because of the constitutional duties they perform on state occasions.
Rwanda plan flight used to deport migrants to Vietnam and Timor-Leste
The Labour government has used flights scheduled to deport migrants under the Tories’ scrapped Rwanda scheme to return failed asylum seekers to Vietnam and Timor-Leste.
The Home Office has announced that a charter flight took 46 migrants to the Asian countries on Wednesday.
Home secretary Yvette Cooper told MPs this week that flight planning for the scrapped Rwanda deportation scheme would be redirected to deport criminals and immigration offenders.
She said: “We have immediately replaced the flight planning for Rwanda with actual flights to return people who have no right to stay to their home countries instead.”
Wednesday’s flight is the UK’s first charter returns flight to Timor-Leste, and the first to Vietnam since 2022, the Home Office said.
Our social affairs correspondent Holly Bancroft has the full story:
Senedd to be recalled to allow Eluned Morgan to be made Welsh first minister
The Senedd will be recalled early next month to allow Eluned Morgan to take over as Welsh first minister from Vaughan Gething, who quit after just four months in the job.
Baroness Morgan, 57, became the Welsh Labour leader on Wednesday after being elected unopposed but must be confirmed as first minister in a vote in the Senedd.
The Welsh Parliament is on recess and was not due to return until September.
Outgoing First Minister Mr Gething announced on Thursday that he had asked for the Senedd to be recalled on Tuesday August 6, a request that had been agreed by the Llywydd (Presiding Officer).
Under normal rules, members would not be able to vote while overseas, but the Senedd has confirmed arrangements are being made to enable this to happen.
While the recall has been welcomed by opposition groups, the Conservatives have argued it should happen sooner.
In a statement, Mr Gething said: “I have today written to the Llywydd (Presiding Officer), in accordance with Standing Order 12.3, to request arrangements are made to recall the Senedd on August 6 to nominate a new first minister.
“This is subject to receiving His Majesty the King’s acceptance of my formal offer of resignation.”
Surgeon urges leaders to speak up about ‘horrific’ injuries in Gaza
An English surgeon who has worked in hospitals in Gaza has urged Sir Keir Starmer and the foreign secretary to arrange a meeting to discuss Israel’s war on Gaza.
Professor Nick Maynard said healthcare professionals who have seen the “horrific” injuries inflicted on Palestinians must speak up and warned deaths from malnourishment and lack of healthcare could “dwarf” those injured in Israeli strikes.
He said he wants to meet with UK and Irish politicians to speak about traumatic injuries suffered by Gazans.
Prof Maynard said he wants to meet with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and any Irish politicians so he can show them images of the types of traumatic scenes he has witnessed.
“If I could meet Lammy and Starmer I would,” he said. “Do I believe it’ll make any difference? I’ve no idea… but if I had the opportunity I would do that.
“I’d love to meet Irish politicians if I had the opportunity to do so. In reality it’s only the US government who can stop them (Israel), but the Irish Government, the UK Government could put pressure on the US government, I’m quite sure of that.”
The Independent view: Sir Keir Starmer is right to show Labour rebels the door
Suspending seven MPs following their rebellion over the two-child benefit cap is more than a prime minister flexing his political muscle. It is a reminder that, in government, choices are never easy, even ones about child poverty – especially when increasing benefits may not even be the best solution. Here’s the Independent’s view:
Farage accuses Tory leadership candidates for ‘pretending’ to want to quit ECHR
Nigel Farage has accused Tory leadership candidates of only “pretending” to want to leave the European Convention on Human Rights.
The Reform UK leader said ditching the ECHR had become a priority for contenders because his party is now a political “force”.
Mr Farage has previously used his maiden speech in the Commons to call for a referendum to stop the membership.
He tweeted this morning: “ECHR membership is a Tory leadership issue because Reform are a force. The difference is we want to leave and they just pretend.”
