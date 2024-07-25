✕ Close Police officer kicks man in face at Manchester Airport

Sir Keir Starmer has said he understands public concerns after footage of police officer emerged appearing to show a police officer kicking a man in the head at Manchester Airport.

The prime minister said home secretary Yvette Cooper has met with Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, to discuss the harrowing scene that prompted the suspension of one police officer.

It came after Sir Keir said the “hard graft of rebuilding this country has truly started” as he accused the previous Tory government of leaving a “rot of short-sightedness and self-service” for Labour to clear up.

Giving a speech in Runcorn alongside Ed Milliband, the prime minister launched the government’s plan for a state-owned energy firm to “drive down bills”.

The Conservative party has started a three-month leadership contest to replace Rishi Sunak after the general election defeat.

Robert Jenrick and Tom Tugendhat were the latest to submit their papers to challenge James Cleverly to become the new leader of the opposition.

Other former cabinet ministers expected to announce bids include Kemi Badenoch, Priti Patel, Mel Stride and Suella Braverman.