UK politics live: Half of Labour voters ‘let down’ by Starmer, Jenrick vows he won’t return Tories to centre
YouGov poll reveals public’s mood as Labour government nears 100 days in office
Sir Keir Starmer‘s popularity has hit a new low after a new poll revealed that nearly 60 per cent of the public disapproves of the government’s performance so far.
As Labour approaches its 100th day in power, the government is facing a rocky start. A YouGov survey found 59 per cent of voters feel unimpressed with the new government with only 18 per cent expressing approval.
Adding to the prime minister’s challenges, another recent poll found a concerning decline in the party’s support.
The Techne UK weekly tracker poll for The Independent has revealed voters aged 55 and over have abandoned Sir Keir’s party, with a dramatic slide to less than 30 per cent.
It comes as the prime minister is chairing his inaugural devolved government summit today, but his new envoy, Sue Gray, has been absent.
Defending his colleague, cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden said Ms Gray has “been through quite a lot” in recent weeks, explaining her career break.
In the Tory leadership race, Robert Jenrick has admitted regret over his decision to order the removal of murals depicting cartoon characters from a children’s asylum centre. Speaking on LBC, he reflected on his time as immigration minister and claimed “lessons have been learned”.
NO 10 refuses to reveal reason Sue Gray is taking break
Downing Street has refused to say why Sue Gray is taking a break from work that has seen her miss a meeting with regional leaders, which is key to her new role.
A Number 10 spokeswoman insisted the gathering of the Council of Nations and Regions was “by no means the extent of our engagement” and Ms Gray would play a “huge role” going forward.
“The whole point of the reset is that we will be working much more closely and collaboratively with both devolved governments and with mayors,” she said.
“So, you can expect to see – as you already have – much more continued close engagement and the new envoy will play a huge role in that.”
Asked why Ms Gray was taking a break from work, the spokeswoman said: “It’s not routine for us to give a running commentary on individual members of staff.”
She refused to “add to” the commentary surrounding Ms Gray’s position, which the former senior civil servant cited in a statement announcing her resignation on Sunday.
Former Conservative minister slams Tory leadership process
Paul Scully, a former Tory minister, has expressed frustration over James Cleverly’s exclusion from the final ballot.
As part of a growing chorus of voices calling the process flawed, Mr Scully took to social media to air his concerns.
The former minister was also controversially excluded from the shortlist for London mayoral candidate.
Mr Scully, like Cleverly, is in the more centrist position of the party and has argued that the exclusion of a candidate representing that wing denies party members a genuine choice.
He posted: “Cleverly and Tugendhat were fishing in one pool, Badenoch and Jenrick in another. To cut out one philosophical choice denies members a real choice about how to rebuild.
“Denied by MPs considering this to be a game, however, it transpired with vote lending or individuals trying to second guess the result. The members will be all the poorer for that and the party’s fortune hangs in the balance.”
EXCLUSIVE | Tory centrists should back Badenoch and not boycott leadership vote, urges party grandee
Tory grandee Damian Green, who was deputy prime minister under Theresa May, has urged fellow moderate party members to get behind Kemi Badenoch in the leadership election.
The significant intervention by the former chair of the liberal One Nation caucus of Conservative MPs came after the Tory Reform Group (TRG) on the left of the party refused to endorse either rightwing candidate.
Our political editor David Maddox has the exclusive story below:
Tory centrists should back Kemi Badenoch, urges party grandee
Exclusive: After Tory moderates threatened to boycott the leadership election, Damian Green - former chair of the One Nation caucus of Conservative MPs - has urged them to back Kemi Badenoch instead
Poll: Just one in 10 think UK is better off post-election
Another YouGov poll has revealed that only 9 per cent of voters believe the UK is in better shape since Labour’s general election win.
The survey, conducted between 4 to 6 October, suggests growing disappointment just months into Sir Keir Starmer’s government.
The poll found that 39 per cent of respondents think the country has worsened since Labour took power, while 44 per cent believe things have stayed about the same.
Even among Labour voters, only 24 per cent feel the nation is in a better place.
No 10 refuses to say Starmer’s first 100 days in office have been successful
Downing Street has declined to label Sir Keir Starmer’s first 100 days as prime minister a success, insisting it’s “for the public to judge”.
An official spokesperson said: “The prime minister is clear it is for the public to judge that.
“We welcome, however, the vote of confidence that we have seen from businesses today and the statements that they have made in relation to progress delivering growth which is our central mission and that has certainly been a vote of confidence in the government’s actions.”
Pressed again on whether his 100 days have been successful, the spokesperson added: “Again, that is for the public to judge.”
ICYMI: Jenrick admits regret over cartoon mural removal at child migrant processing centre
Robert Jenrick has suggested he regrets covering up cartoon murals at a processing centre for lone child migrants when he was serving as immigration minister.
The Tory leadership hopeful has said for the first time that he would not make the same decision again after it emerged last year he had ordered the images, which included Mickey Mouse, be taken down.
Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell has the full story below:
Jenrick admits regret over cartoon mural removal at child migrant processing centre
Tory leadership contender admits for the first time that he would not make decision to paint over Mickey Mouse mural again
Plaid Cymru vows to end Labour in Wales and become largest party
Plaid Cymru has set its sights on dethroning Labour in Wales, with party members vowing to win the upcoming 2026 Senedd elections.
Ahead of the party’s two-day conference in Cardiff, Rhun ap Iorwerth told Sky News that a Labour victory in that election was “not inevitable” and that Plaid’s chances to win were realistic.
“The poll taken immediately after the UK general election showed us just one percentage point behind Labour, showing quite clearly that change is possible,” he said.
“My job is to put us in the strongest possible position in terms of what we’re offering the people of Wales.”
ICYMI: Angry older voters abandon Starmer for Farage and the Tories
Labour’s vote share since winning power has continued its dramatic slide to less than 30 per cent after voters aged 55 and over abandoned Keir Starmer’s party, new polling has revealed.
The Techne UK weekly tracker poll for The Independent has registered support for Labour falling to 29 per cent down five points from the election and two points below last week.
Our political editor David Maddox has the full story below:
Angry older voters abandon Starmer for Farage and the Tories
The Techne UK weekly tracker poll has registered support of less than 30 per cent for Labour for the first time since they started polling in the UK in February 2022.
Jenrick vows he won’t return Tories to centre
Robert Jenrick has insisted he will not return the Conservative Party to the centre ground under his leadership.
In a recent interview, the Tory contender addressed speculation that he had promised to temper his right-wing rhetoric and adopt a more centrist stance.
The former immigration minister dismissed the claims and promised to remain in the “common ground” of British politics.
“There are those who say that the Conservative party, were I to lead it, is going to shift to the right. I actually don’t see these labels as at all relevant,” he said.
“What I want to see is the Conservative party occupy what I describe as the common ground of British politics. Those are the things that millions of our fellow citizens care about. Most people do not consider themselves left or right.”
Osborne: Jenrick more ruthless than Badenoch in Tory leadership race
Former chancellor George Osborne has weighed in on the Conservative leadership contest.
He claimed that Robert Jenrick would emerge a “more ruthless” leader compared to rival Kemi Badenoch.
Speaking on his Political Currency podcast, Mr Osborne described Mr Jenrick’s willingness to be “malleable” as a political asset, suggesting that his ability to adapt positions to secure wins makes him the best candidate.
He said: “I would say that Robert Jenrick is in some ways a sort of safer choice because he is playing safe.
“He’s shown he’s very - this will be taken the wrong way, but I don’t mean it like this - sort of malleable. He’ll move to where he thinks he can win, and in an opposition leader, that’s a very attractive quality.”
He added: “I think Jenrick will be more ruthless. If he thinks you can win on the centre ground, he’ll move the party to the centre ground. I think Kemi Badenoch is more authentic, in the sense of, ‘this is what I believe and you can take it or leave it’.
“Anyone who’s dealt with her in private will know she’s very robust, and she quite often puts people’s backs up, because she tells people what she thinks, but that’s also a very attractive quality.”
