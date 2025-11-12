Starmer denies authorising No10 attacks on potential Labour leadership challengers: Latest
The Prime minister has condemned briefings against health secretary by senior Downing Street aides overnight
Keir Starmer has said he “never authorised attacks on cabinet members” as he continues to back Wes Streeting amid mounting speculation the prime minister could face a leadership coup.
As a civil war erupts at the top of the Labour Party, the health secretary has categorically denied that he is plotting to oust Sir Keir and called for those in Downing Street briefing against him to face the sack.
In a flurry of anonymous late-night briefings, allies of the prime minister came out fighting on his behalf amid fears his job could be under threat after the Budget in two weeks’ time. Among those touted as replacements are Mr Streeting as well as home secretary Shabana Mahmood.
Speaking during a fiery PMQs, Sir Keir said that “any attack on any member of my Cabinet is completely unacceptable”, and insisted that the health secretary is doing a “great job” as he highlighted his record on turning around the NHS.
However, the prime minister did not take the chance to say he has full confidence in his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, when the question was put to him by Kemi Badenoch.
The Conservative leader also accused Sir Keir of having “lost control of No 10” following the briefings.
Starmer slams ‘utterly spineless’ Farage for failing to condemn Reform councillor who called children in care ‘evil’
PM's press secretary leaves open possibility Starmer could sack people
The Prime Minister’s press secretary left open the possibility that Sir Keir Starmer could sack people within his No 10 operation following a briefing war at the top of Government.
Asked if the PM was prepared to sack people found to have briefed against Cabinet ministers, his press secretary said: “I would point you to what he has said about this previously, which is any attacks on Cabinet ministers are completely unacceptable and will always be dealt with.”
Briefings against Health Secretary Wes Streeting in particular were “a series of quotes attributed to outside Downing Street”, she suggested, when asked if a leak inquiry was under way.
The Prime Minister has full confidence in both the Health Secretary and his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, No 10 also indicated.
Asked if briefings that Sir Keir’s insists he is ready to fight against leadership challenges made him look weak, the press secretary replied that “the Prime Minister’s leadership speaks for itself”, and pointed to to the three trade deals he had struck, as well as efforts to restore stability to the economy, and reform public services.
Streeting dismisses idea McSweeney is responsible for toxic culture
Rebecca Thomas, Health Correspondent, reports live from the conference:
When asked by journalists at the NHS Providers conference "Do you think Morgan McSweeney is responsible for the toxic culture in number 10? Do you think he should be fired for weekly going?
The health secretary responded: "I am not going to add to the toxic culture by contributing to the toxic culture and going after individuals.
“I don’t think that would be a constructive or positive things to do and one thing I would say for Morgan McSweeney is there wouldn't be a Labour government without him.”
From Streeting to Miliband: Who could challenge Keir Starmer for the leadership?
A panicked Downing Street briefing about Keir Starmer’s plans to fight off any attempts to oust him has fuelled speculation about who could replace him as leader.
The clock has been ticking for some time now on a prime minister who has seen terrible polling ratings get progressively worse in his 16 months in power.
Sir Keir was being given until the crucial elections next May – and potential calamities in Scotland, Wales and London – before MPs would consider a move against him, but if the Budget in a fortnight’s time lands badly then his demise could come sooner.
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox looks at who could replace him:
Streeting bats away claims he’s on 'manoeuvres'
Rebecca Thomas, Health Correspondent, reports live from the conference:
During his speech at the NHS Providers conference in Manchester Mr Streeting suggested he was not “on manoeuvres”.
Quizzed further after his speech the health secretary was asked will you be fighting alongside the prime minister, following stories of an alleged leadership coup.
Mr Streeting said: “The bizarre thing about some juvenile briefing overnight its some people in No.10 said the prime minister is fighting for his job, I don’t think that is true…I think what he is trying to do is fighting to turn this country around.”
Quizzed about a 2024 interview when he expressed his desire to be PM one day.
He said: “I've got a hard job already, so I'm quite enjoying doing this"
Adding “I’m not going to say anything today that adds to the silly season that is going down.”
Streeting dismisses ideas that Starmer fighting for his job
Wes Streeting has dismissed questions that Keir Starmer is fighting for his job in No 10.
“The bizarre thing about some juvenile briefing overnight is that it’s some people in No 10 that have said the prime minister is fighting for his job.
“I don’t think that’s a helpful or constructive thing to say, I also don’t think it’s true.
“What I think he is doing is fighting to turn the country around from the enormous mess we’ve inherited on so many fronts.”
Starmer 'lost confidence of his party and trust of British people', Badenoch says
Sir Keir Starmer “has lost control of his Government, he’s lost the confidence of his party, and lost the trust of the British people”, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said.
Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mrs Badenoch said: “I wouldn’t have made the stupid mistake in the first place of putting up the jobs tax and killing jobs.
“Since they came in, it’s been disaster after disaster. The Deputy Prime Minister, the new Deputy Prime Minister, is clueless about how many illegal migrant sex offenders he’s let loose. The Culture Secretary breaking the rules to give her donor a top job. Taxes set to rise even further, unemployment at levels not seen since lockdown.
“And in the middle of it, a weak Prime Minister at war with his own Cabinet.
“It’s not just him, it is all of them. There is no replacement, it is all of them. Two weeks before the Budget, isn’t it the case that this Prime Minister has lost control of his Government, he’s lost the confidence of his party, and lost the trust of the British people?”
The Prime Minister replied: “The stupid mistakes were made over 14 long years. They broke the economy and now they think they can lecture us, and now they’ve got this unserious idea that they can find £47 billion of cuts without saying where they’re going to come from.”
Streeting addresses questions he'll challenge Starmer for leadership
Health Secretary Wes Streeting has addressed leadership speculation as he attends the NHS conference in Manchester.
He said he wanted to start by “addressing this leadership speculation upfront”.
"I know there is concern about how long the man in the top job has left," he said. "Let me reassure everyone I am doing everything I can to persuade Jim Mackey to stay around as long as possible."
He referred to Sir Jim Mackey the Chief Executive Officer of NHS England and not Sir Keir Starmer, who he is rumoured to be challenging the premiership of.
