Olympic Swimming Silver Medallist Sharron Davies and the boss of the supermarket giant Iceland have been named among dozens of new peers who will join the House of Lords.

Keir Starmer has appointed 25 new members of the upper chamber, including his former director of communications Matthew Doyle and Rachel Reeves's ex- chief of staff Katie Martin.

The list of new Lords follows staunch opposition from peers to Labour’s flagship workers rights Bill.

A Labour source said: “⁠The Tories stuffed the House of Lords, creating a serious imbalance that has allowed them to frustrate our plans to make working families better off. This needs to be corrected to deliver on our mandate from the British people. “

Sharron Davies delivers a speech during the Conservative Party Conference (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

Women's rights activist Sharron Davies was nominated by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, alongside ex-Tory cabinet minister John Redwood and and journalist and historian Simon Heffer.

Iceland boss Richard Walker abandoned the Tories for Labour before the last election.

At the weekend a Labour source said he was a “committed champion for families dealing with the cost of living – from campaigning to make infant formula more affordable to helping customers avoid loan sharks. He will be a strong voice in Parliament and we are delighted to welcome him.”

Mr Walker previously donated to the Conservatives and looked at standing for Parliament for the party, but quit in 2023 before backing Labour.

At the time, he said the Tories had “moved away” from him, while Labour had “moved towards the centrist pragmatic views that I’ve long held”.

In 2019 Ms Davies was accused of “fuelling hate” after saying that transgender women should not be allowed to compete in female sport.

The swimmer, who won a silver medal at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow and two Commonwealth golds, denied that her comments were transphobic and claimed she had spoken to many other female athletes who “feel the same way”.

“I have nothing against anyone who wishes 2be transgender [sic]”, Davies wrote on Twitter. “However I believe there is a fundamental difference between the binary sex u r born with & the gender u may identify as. To protect women’s sport those with a male sex advantage should not be able 2compete in women’s sport.”

Another Labour aide Carol Linforth is also on the list, as well as Sir Michael Barber, who served in No10 in Sir Tony Blair's government.

Last year he was appointed an adviser to Sir Keir, to help him drive forward delivery of his five ‘missions’.

The Lib Dems also unveiled five new peers, but there were none from Reform.

