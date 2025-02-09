Starmer facing calls to probe second Labour MP over Andrew Gwynne Whatsapp group row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls to widen his party’s investigation into allegations of offensive messages on a WhatsApp group, which has already led to the sacking of former health minister Andrew Gwynne.

The 50-year-old MP for Gorton and Denton has also been suspended from the party after it was claimed he posted a number of “antisemitic”, “sexist” and “racist” messages on a group named Trigger Me Timbers.

While Mr Gwynne has apologised and is now being investigated, there are concerns another Labour MP and councillors, thought to have been members of the group, were also involved or failed to report the comments.

open image in gallery Andrew Gwynne is MP for Gorton and Denton (UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Media )

The Tories on Sunday evening demanded the investigation was widened.

Richard Holden, Tory shadow paymaster general, said: "With hateful remarks being spewed by such senior Labour figures, getting to the bottom of this situation should be Sir Keir Starmer’s top priority.

“Sir Keir should not hide behind process to delay action, especially with concerns that there were more Members of Parliament, councillors and Labour members involved.”

In one message, seen by the Mail on Sunday, Mr Gwynne allegedly wrote a mock reply to a complaint from a 72-year-old constituent.

He is said to have written: “Dear resident, F*** your bins. I'm re-elected and without your vote. Screw you. PS: Hopefully you'll have croaked it by the all-outs.”

He is also accused of making racist comments about veteran Labour MP Dianne Abbot, and sexist comments towards deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, the paper claimed.

When members of the WhatsApp group asked if Marshall Rosenberg, a conflict resolution expert, would attend a local Labour party meeting, Mr Gwynne reportedly said: “No. He sounds too militaristic and too Jewish. Is he in Mossad?

open image in gallery Keir Starmer ( AP )

Labour’s housing minister Matthew Pennycook confirmed there will be an investigation, but could not say if others in the chat will be suspended by the party.

"I don't know, personally, what other people on that WhatsApp conversation have said... I've being very clear, there's an investigation taking place into the whole incident," he told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News.

He added: "What the public can take from the way the prime minister has acted decisively in this case to dismiss Andrew Gwynne is that if any other Labour MP or minister falls short he will act to uphold the highest standards in public office."

The language Mr Gwynne reportedly used in messages is "completely unacceptable" and "in some instances, it's deeply concerning", Mr Pennycook added.

Asked about alleged antisemitic remarks made in the WhatsApp group, he said: "An investigation is taking place, and any action that needs to follow from that investigation will be seen through.

"I don't think anyone can be in any doubt about this prime minister or this Government's commitment to upholding the highest standards in public office and to rooting out antisemitism from the Labour Party, root and branch."

Mr Gwynne was one of the few close allies of Jeremy Corbyn to survive after the change of leadership following rows of antisemitism in the party.

In a statement Mr Gwynne said: “I deeply regret my badly misjudged comments and apologise for any offence I’ve caused. I’ve served the Labour Party all my life and it was a huge honour to be appointed a minister by Keir Starmer.

“I entirely understand the decisions the PM and the party have taken and, while very sad to have been suspended, will support them in any way I can.”