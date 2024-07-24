✕ Close Starmer dodges SNP question on two-child benefit cap rebellion

Sir Keir Starmer has stood defiant over his decision to suspend seven MPs following their rebellion over the two-child benefit cap.

A spokesperson for Sir Keir said voting against the government over the King’s Speech is a serious matter, after a number of MPs broke ran and voted to scrap the policy.

“We’ve been very clear on our position on the child limit and why we did not commit to removing it both during the campaign and since. And that is because given the economic situation we’ve inherited, we are very clear that we’re not going to make promises that we can’t keep,” the spokesperson said.

It came as seven Tory MPs began jostling for support as nominations opened to find their next leader after Rishi Sunak steps down in November.

The teams that picked up nomination paperwork were James Cleverly, Priti Patel, Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat, Mel Stride and Suella Braverman, according to Sky.

The official nominations do not close until Monday so more candidates are likely to join the race.