Starmer defiant on MP suspensions over two-child benefit cap as Sultana condemns ‘macho virility test’ – live
Labour suspended Zarah Sultana, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Apsana Begum, John McDonnell, Richard Burgon, Ian Byrne and Imran Hussain after Tuesday’s vote
Sir Keir Starmer has stood defiant over his decision to suspend seven MPs following their rebellion over the two-child benefit cap.
A spokesperson for Sir Keir said voting against the government over the King’s Speech is a serious matter, after a number of MPs broke ran and voted to scrap the policy.
“We’ve been very clear on our position on the child limit and why we did not commit to removing it both during the campaign and since. And that is because given the economic situation we’ve inherited, we are very clear that we’re not going to make promises that we can’t keep,” the spokesperson said.
It came as seven Tory MPs began jostling for support as nominations opened to find their next leader after Rishi Sunak steps down in November.
The teams that picked up nomination paperwork were James Cleverly, Priti Patel, Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat, Mel Stride and Suella Braverman, according to Sky.
The official nominations do not close until Monday so more candidates are likely to join the race.
Bridget Phillipson announces ‘pause and review’ of planned cuts to BTec courses
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has said the Government will be pausing planned funding cuts for a number of applied general qualifications (AGQs), such as BTecs.
AGQs are Level 3 qualifications, which include BTecs, for students who want to undertake a broad study of a specific vocational area.
The Department for Education (DfE) under the previous government had planned to remove funding for a number of post-16 qualifications that “overlap” with T-levels in England – which are considered to be broadly equivalent to three A-levels.
The first T-level courses were launched in September 2020 and are being rolled out gradually.
A report by the Protect Student Choice campaign predicted that the planned reduction in the number of AGQs – combined with slow growth in the number of students taking the Government’s new flagship technical courses (T-levels) – will create “a significant gap in the qualifications landscape”.
Keir Starmer accused of ‘authoritarian control-freakery’ over two-child benefit cap rebellion
Keir Starmer accused of ‘authoritarian control-freakery’ over MP suspensions
Keir Starmer removed the whip from long-standing figures including former shadow chancellor John McDonnell after they rebelled against the government to back an SNP-led amendment to scrap the policy
Disadvantaged children further behind in school than a decade ago despite £9bn spent, watchdog finds
Our political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Disadvantaged children further behind in school than a decade ago despite £9bn spent
The Department for Education (DfE) does not have a strategy to tackle the problem, a report from the National Audit Office has warned
Big Issue founder: Suspending MPs is ‘very disgraceful’
Suspending seven Labour MPs for voting in support of scrapping the two-child benefit limit is “very disgraceful”, Big Issue founder Lord Bird has said.
Speaking in Parliament, the independent crossbencher and homelessness campaigner said: “Why is it the Government is punishing seven members of the Labour Party who have put the party behind the interests of the people?
“This is a very, very disgraceful thing to be doing so early in your administration.”
Responding, work and pensions minister Baroness Sherlock pointed to the Government setting up of a child poverty taskforce “that will of course look at important questions like household income” alongside other factors such as education and health.
New joint defence declaration with Germany has been signed by the Defence Secretary
A new joint defence declaration with Germany has been signed by the defence secretary as part of a 48-hour drive of defence diplomacy, making his first visits to France, Germany, Poland, and Estonia.
Meeting counterparts across Europe, John Healy will set out the new government’s commitment to deepen defence ties with European allies, within a ‘NATO-first’ defence strategy.
The new declaration will be comprehensive defence agreement that has been signed between the UK and Germany.
MP raises questions over role of key Labour official on Casement Park rebuild
Ministers have been pressed to guarantee a key Labour official has not sought to influence decisions on Casement Park.
DUP MP Sammy Wilson (East Antrim) raised concerns over the role of Sue Gray, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, amid reports about her alleged involvement in talks over the project.
The derelict west Belfast ground has been earmarked to host five matches at the Euro 2028 football tournament, which is being held in the UK and Ireland.
Speaking in the Commons, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said: “The Government is committed to ensuring that Euro 2028 benefits the whole of the United Kingdom. We’re working as quickly as possible with all partners to assess the options on the Casement Park project.”
But Mr Wilson said: “Many people were surprised when the Secretary of State made it his priority to deliver on Casement Park.
“Committing £320 million for a stadium to host five matches at a time when there are huge waiting lists to be dealt with in the health service, special needs education needs funding and social housing needs funding is an indefensible use of public money.
“Can the Secretary of State give us an assurance that the Government’s view has not been influenced by any personal interventions by the chief of staff of the Labour Party, this is a personal project, and can he confirm that such an intervention would be a breach of public standards in public life?”
Mr Benn replied: “What I said was it’s a priority because a decision needs to be made.
“The fact is the Government has inherited a commitment to hosting the Euros at Casement Park, it is now a year and three-quarters since Uefa awarded that right to Northern Ireland and to the United Kingdom and Ireland, nothing has happened during the year and three-quarters since then to progress the project.”
Defence Secretary hails new UK-Germany security pact
John Healey hailed a new security pact between Britain and Germany as the first step towards a “deep new defence relationship” between the countries, as the UK Government seeks to rebuild post-Brexit ties with Europe.
The Defence Secretary said the new Labour administration is “getting on with the job” and “resetting our relationships” with allies on the Continent after signing a “joint defence declaration” between London and Berlin.
Ministers agreed on a number of priorities for tighter co-operation as part of the new accord “recognising the need to collaborate more closely to defend our shared values”, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
These include “strengthening UK and German defence industries, reinforcing Euro-Atlantic security, improving the efficiency of joint operations, confronting evolving security challenges such as the cyber domain”, and supporting Ukraine.
Mr Healey is making his first ministerial visits to Germany, France, Poland and Estonia on a whistlestop tour this week aimed at sending a message that European security will be the Government’s “first foreign and defence priority”.
On Tuesday night he met counterparts in France, alongside the Chiefs of Defence Staff from both nations, and thanked British personnel helping to support security at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
PM vows to tackle child poverty with ‘vigour’ amid unease over two-child cap
Sir Keir Starmer vowed to tackle child poverty “with the same vigour” as the last Labour government when challenged over his refusal to immediately axe the two-child benefit cap.
His first Prime Minister’s Questions since entering No 10 came a day after he suspended seven Labour MPs for backing an SNP motion to abolish the welfare limit.
Sir Keir said: “The last Labour government lifted millions of children out of poverty, something we are very, very proud of.
“And this Government will approach the question with the same vigour with our new task force. Already we’ve taken steps: breakfast clubs, abolishing no-fault evictions, decent homes standard, Awaab’s Law, and a plan to make work pay.”
It came in response to a question by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, who pointed to former prime minister Gordon Brown’s call for Scottish voters to back Labour to end child poverty ahead of the general election.
“Yet, last night, Labour MPs from Scotland were instructed to retain the two-child cap which forces children into poverty,” he said.
John McDonnell explains why he rebelled against government on King’s Speech
John McDonnell has explained why he led a rebellion over the two child benefits cap which led to him and a cabal of six other MPs being suspended for six months.
He has now written in The Guardian saying: “Seven Labour MPs, myself included, voting for an amendment when the government has such an overwhelming majority will be criticised by some as futile or gesture politics.
“Of course, I disagree.
“First, the stance taken has brought so much more welcome attention to the issue of child poverty and the impact of the egregious two-child cap. It is motivating campaigners to focus action in the forthcoming budget on child poverty.
“Second, it has meant that the government will inevitably have to address this issue, and has increased significantly the likelihood that the government will abolish the cap.
“Third, it has demonstrated that MPs, if they believe something is right, are willing to risk everything and stand by their cause.
“At a time when trust in our political system is at an all-time low, maybe from time to time some small interventions of this kind are needed to lift our spirits and confidence in our democracy.”
Sunak makes self-deprecating joke about election defeat at Starmer’s first PMQs
Rishi Sunak made a self-deprecating joke in relation to his defeat at the General Election during Sir Keir Starmer’s first Prime Minister’s Questions at the helm.
As the Conservative leader wished the UK’s athletes good luck at the Paris Olympics, he mocked himself by stating that they would not be coming to him for advice on winning.
After 14 years in power, the Tories suffered a crushing defeat on July 4, losing 175 MPs, including a slew of prominent ministers such as Penny Mordaunt and Grant Shapps.
The former prime minister told the Commons: “I also join with the Prime Minister in his warm words about our Olympic athletes. I’ve no doubt that after years of training, focus and dedication they’ll bring back many gold medals.
“Although to be honest, I’m probably not the first person they want to hear advice from on how to win.”
MPs from across the House could be heard saying “aww” in response.
