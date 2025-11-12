Politics latest: Starmer ‘will fight any leadership coup’ as Streeting denies attempt to oust Labour PM
Health secretary’s denial follows flurry of briefings from Number 10 in which allies of prime minister came out fighting on his behalf amid fears his job could be under threat after Budget
Downing Street has insisted that Sir Keir Starmer will fight any attempt at a leadership coup as Wes Streeting has strongly denied claims that he is plotting to oust the prime minister.
The PM’s allies have accused the health secretary and home secretary Shabana Mahmood of being on leadership manoeuvres. Mr Streeting hit back at the rumours that he is planning a leadership challenge, describing them as “self-defeating and self-destructive”, and comparing them to conspiracy theories.
His comments follow a flurry of late-night briefings from Number 10 in which allies of the prime minister came out fighting on his behalf amid fears his job could be under threat after the Budget in two weeks’ time.
Mr Streeting told Sky News the briefings show there needs to be a change in “culture” in the Labour Party.
He added: “I do think that trying to kneecap one of your own team when they are out, not just making the case for the government, but actually delivering the change that we promised, I think that is also self-defeating and self-destructive behaviour.”
Wes Streeting has hit back at claims that he wants to take on Sir Keir Starmer, following an extraordinary intervention from Downing Street over suggestions of an upcoming leadership challenge.
The health secretary said on Sky News on Wednesday morning that he does not understand “how anyone thinks it’s helpful to the prime minister”, and ruled out launching a bid for the top job after the Budget at the end of this month.
Downing Street was preparing to defend the prime minister from any attempt to remove him in a coup on Tuesday night, with a number of ministers, including home secretary Shabana Mahmood and Mr Streeting, being proposed as a successor.
The Independent’s politics team reports:
Streeting compares leadership challenge claims to conspiracy theories
Wes Streeting has compared claims he is planning a leadership challenge to conspiracy theories.
Asked whether he was planning a leadership challenge, the Health Secretary told Sky News: “No, and I think whoever’s been briefing this has been watching too much Celebrity Traitors, and this is just about the worst attack on a faithful I’ve seen since Joe Marler was kicked out and banished in the final.
“It’s totally self defeating briefing, not least because it’s not true and I don’t understand how anyone thinks it’s helpful to the Prime Minister either.”
Asked if he would rule out demanding Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation after the Budget, he said: “Yes, and nor did I shoot JFK.
“I don’t know where Lord Lucan is, had nothing to do with Shergar, and I do think that the US did manage to do the moon landings. I don’t think they were fake.”
Streeting hits out at No 10 attempt to ‘kneecap’ him
Wes Streeting has accused Number 10 of attempting to “kneecap” him as he denied claims that he is plotting to oust Keir Starmer.
Mr Streeting told Sky News the briefings show there needs to be a change in “culture” in the Labour Party.
He added: “I do think that trying to kneecap one of your own team when they are out, not just making the case for the government, but actually delivering the change that we promised, I think that is also self-defeating and self-destructive behaviour.”
Lib Dem deputy leader warns stories around No 10 'incredibly damaging' to markets ahead of Budget
Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said stories emerging around No 10 were “incredibly damaging” to the markets ahead of the Budget.
“I think that Wes Streeting should be focused on sorting out the crisis in the NHS, not the crisis in No 10.
“If No 10 has realised that the country is frustrated and they’ve internalised that as a party, that is a good thing because it gives us hope they might start to turn things around.
“But on the other hand, we are just two weeks away from the Budget.
“These kind of stories are incredibly damaging for the markets and for investors, both domestic and international and as a country we don’t want that … to be so destabilising.”
Britain needs to show it is “open for business” she told reporters after a speech at a pub in London on Lib Dem budget proposals.
Full story: Wes Streeting demands sackings in No 10 after he’s accused of plotting to oust Starmer as PM
Wes Streeting has called on Sir Keir Starmer to sack those responsible for "self-defeating" rumours about a Labour leadership challenge in an extraordinary attack on Downing Street.
The health secretary demanded change at the top No 10 following reports that unnamed aides had accused him of plotting to oust Sir Keir.
Mr Streeting denied threatening to oust Sir Keir.
The Independent’s Political Editor David Maddox reports:
Streeting demands sackings in No 10 after he’s accused of plotting to oust Starmer
Streeting insists Starmer 'is not fighting for his job this morning' after 'daft' briefing
Health Secretary Wes Streeting said briefing about a potential leadership challenge was “daft” and that the “Prime Minister is not fighting for his job this morning”.
Asked if he would ever want to be prime minister, Mr Streeting told LBC: “I just think this is ridiculous. And no, the Prime Minister is not fighting for his job this morning.
“In fact, the last time I saw the Prime Minister on Monday evening with a small group of Cabinet colleagues, was to talk about how we’re going to fight the scourge of violence against women and girls.
“So I think this is daft, to be honest.”
Political turmoil appears to have unsettled the City
UK Government borrowing costs ticked higher on Wednesday morning, as the price of gilts – UK Government bonds – slipped in value amid speculation over a leadership challenge to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Yields on 10-year-gilts, which move counter to the price of the bonds, rose by 3 basis points to 4.42% in early trading. The yield on the longer-term 30-year-gilt also rose by a similar amount.
The rise come after yields had dropped significantly on Tuesday after rising unemployment and falling wage growth prompted predictions of interest rate cuts.
The value of the pound also moved 0.02% higher to 1.315 against the dollar.
It came after a flurry of late-night briefings from Number 10 in which allies of the Prime Minister came out fighting on his behalf amid fears his job could be under threat after the Budget in two weeks’ time.
Streeting calls for change in 'culture' in Labour Party
Briefing about a potential leadership challenge shows there needs to be a change in “culture” in the Labour Party, Wes Streeting has said.
The Health Secretary told Sky News: “What I think this does show is that when Lucy Powell stood to be deputy leader of the Labour Party and said there needed to be a culture change in how we lead and how the party is managed, I think she has been vindicated.”
He added: “I do think that going out and calling your Labour MPs feral is not very helpful.
“I do think that trying to kneecap one of your own team when they are out, not just making the case for the Government, but actually delivering the change that we promised, I think that is also self-defeating and self-destructive behaviour.
“I also think whoever did this doesn’t speak for the Prime Minister. I speak for the Prime Minister.”
He added he thought Sir Keir Starmer would be “horrified” reading reports of briefing against Cabinet members.
Streeting insists he can't see any circumstances in which he'd challenge Starmer
Wes Streeting has insisted that he could not see any circumstances in which he would challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership.
Asked whether he would rule out standing against Sir Keir in the future, he told BBC Breakfast: “I cannot see circumstances in which I would do that to our Prime Minister.”
He added: “I also think that taking on that job feels like more of a punishment than anything else at the moment, given how hard the Prime Minister’s job is, that’s why he’s got full support.
“That’s why I constantly support him in the job that he’s doing. And I’ve always been a team player. That is how I do things, and that’s how I will always do things.”
