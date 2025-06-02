Starmer changes 50 years of foreign policy to land £33bn deal with Morocco

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer’s government has announced a major change in UK foreign policy towards Africa in exchange for an economic deal with one of the continent’s fastest-growing economies.

After five decades of the Western Sahara region being disputed by the Moroccan government the UK government has agreed for the first time to join Israel, France and Germany in supporting the north African kingdom’s claim to the territory.

Since the end of Spanish rule in 1975, there has been a long-running dispute between Morocco and an independence movement the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Río de Oro (Polisario Front).

But in a deal which puts British companies front of the queue to deliver infrastructure for the 2030 FIFA World Cup as well as other major projects, the government has ended decades of staying out of the the controversy.

open image in gallery Archway to Western Sahara with image of the Moroccan king - the territory has been subject of a long-running dispute between Morocco and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Río de Oro (Polisario Front) ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The deal with Moroccan ministries of water, health, and trade will unlock contracts in a market where public procurement opportunities are estimated at around £33bn over the next three years, including a £1.2bn Casablanca Airport project, with UK companies a key part of Morocco’s ‘Airports 2030’ programme.

Agreement to partner with Morocco’s national healthcare transformation reforms, worth over £2bn, will create opportunities for UK health sector and a new £150m hospital project, for UK finance and clinical expertise to deliver a 250-bed hospital in Casablanca, will drive revenue for an NHS trust.

The UK strengthened partnership with Morocco advances a relationship already worth over £4 billion annually and unlocking opportunities for UK businesses during Foreign Secretary visit to Morocco, ahead of 2030 World Cup.

Mr Lammy said: “Africa has one of the greatest growth potentials of any continent - this young, dynamic population makes the continent an engine room for growth.

“Growth and prosperity will underpin our relationship Morocco and beyond, helping forge new opportunities at home and abroad.

He added: “The UK has chosen to endorse autonomy within the Moroccan state as the most credible, viable, and pragmatic basis for a mutually-agreed and lasting solution to the Western Sahara dispute, one that can deliver on our commitments to conflict resolution in the region and self-determination for the people of Western Sahara.”

The recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara after 50 years is linked to supporting the autonomy plan for the region which would allow for a degree of self rule.

Trade minister Douglas Alexander said: "Morocco is becoming an increasingly important trade and investment partner for the UK.

“Growth is this government’s top priority and stronger ties with economies like Morocco will pave the way for new opportunities, supporting British businesses and creating jobs.

“UK companies are already securing major commercial wins in Morocco, playing a vital role in delivering critical infrastructure for the 2030 World Cup.”