Strategic defence review live: Starmer pledges to make UK ‘battle-ready’ amid row over forces spending
Starmer fails to make firm commitment to 3% defence spending target
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK is moving towards “war-fighting readiness” as he warned the world is facing the greatest instability it has for years.
The prime minister outlined new defence measures — including extra attack submarines, £15 billion on nuclear warheads and thousands of new long-range weapons — to put Britain on war footing, after the government’s long-awaited strategic defence review concluded that the nation should be ready for war in Europe or the Atlantic.
Speaking in Glasgow, Sir Keir said: “When we are being directly threatened by states with advanced military forces, the most effective way to deter them is to be ready, and frankly, to show them that we’re ready to deliver peace through strength.”
He pledged to make the UK “a battle-ready, armour-clad nation”, insisting that “every part of society, every citizen of this country, has a role to play”.
But questions remained about his plans to increase defence spending to the recommended level.
The government will increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product from April 2027 with an “ambition” – but no firm commitment – to increase it to 3% during the next parliament.
That’s fighting talk, prime minister – but can you deliver?
Even if the Kremlin wasn’t shell-shocked by Sunday’s devastating drone attack on military targets across Russia by Ukraine’s intelligence service, would today’s UK Strategic Defence Review be awaited with bated breath in Moscow?
In the face of Russian aggression, Keir Starmer says he must ready the country for war, by increasing military spending and building a platoon of nuclear submarines.
But, as Mark Almond cautions, perhaps the only thing the Ministry of Defence can be guaranteed to produce on time are defence reviews.
Read the full comment piece here:
That’s fighting talk, prime minister – but can you deliver?
Growing anger among MPs over lack of briefing
The Independent’s Political Editor David Maddox reports:
Just two hours before the strategic defence review is set to be presented to parliament many MPs are complaining that they have still not seen a copy.
While lock in briefings were available for journalists most MPs, including opposition shadow defence ministers, are still in the dark, The Independent has been told.
As previously reported Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been described as "fuming" over leaks to Sunday newspapers.
It means the government's big moment has been delayed by not one but two urgent questions.
'Starmer on a warpath': Green Party
The Green Party has criticised Starmer’s new defence plans, arguing that the government should strive to “look at the deeper causes of insecurity” around the world.
“Keir Starmer is sounding like he is on a war path with his "battle-ready, armour-clad nation" rhetoric,” Ellie Chowns MP, who holds the defence brief for the Parliamentary Green Party, said.
“Security is not just based on arms expenditure and threats, but on real leadership that uses diplomacy and development too. There must be a real commitment to an international order based on human rights, equality and genuine cooperation.
“To avoid the horrors of war and armed conflict, we need to look at the deeper causes of insecurity, including poverty and climate breakdown.”
She added that the Green Party’s position is to support “the restoration of the international aid budget to at least 0.7 per cent of Gross National Income (GNI)”.
She added: “We will continue to argue that real patriotism means ending UK-made weapons or components being sold to dictators, human rights abusers or for use against civilians anywhere in the world.”
Will Starmer have to raise taxes to pay for defence?
The Independent’s Political Editor David Maddox reports:
Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), believes that the unspoken truth about the commitment to 3 per cent of GDP on defence is it can only be funded with tax rises.
Speaking to Times Radio this morning, he said: “It looks like the government wants to reinstate the winter fuel payment. It's thinking about the two-child limit for benefits.
“We've got a spending review next week. And if we're really going to spend another £10-15 billion a year on defence, whilst inevitably we're going to spend more and more on health and pensions and so on, you really do have to ask that question, what are the choices that you're going to make?
“And I mean, bluntly, it really does seem to me that the only choice that is available, if we're going to go through all of those things, is some really quite chunky tax increases to pay for it.
“But of course, that's not something the prime minister or the chancellor is willing actually to say."
Chunky tax hikes will be needed to fund defence, warns IFS
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned that “quite chunky” tax hikes will be needed to fund Sir Keir Starmer’s planned uplift in defence spending.
Paul Johnson, director of the economic think tank, told Times Radio: “It looks like the government wants to reinstate the winter fuel payment. It's thinking about the two-child limit for benefits.
“We've got a spending review next week. And if we're really going to spend another £10-15 billion a year on defence, whilst inevitably we're going to spend more and more on health and pensions and so on, you really do have to ask that question, what are the choices that you're going to make?
“And I mean, bluntly, it really does seem to me that the only choice that is available, if we're going to go through all of those things, is some really quite chunky tax increases to pay for it.
“But of course, that's not something the prime minister or the chancellor is willing actually to say."
Still to come today
After Sir Keir Starmer launched the government’s new strategic defence measures, ministers will face more questions from fellow MPs.
At around 4:15pm, there will be urgent questions in the Commons on the future of the UK’s nuclear deterrent.
This will be followed by a statement delivered by Defence Secretary John Healey.
We will bring you the latest updates here.
Speaker unhappy over pre briefing of defence plan
The Independent’s Political Editor David Maddox reports:
It appears Sir Lindsay Hoyle is annoyed at the government "leaking" it strategic defence review before announcing it to parliament.
The Speaker is quite a stickler for this and has clashed with ministers before.
This time he has granted an urgent question for 3.30pm regarding the SDR being leaked and announced outside the House of Commons.
This of course in itself will delay the SDR being presented to parliament.
PM's refusal to rule out fresh aid cuts 'disappointing'
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Sir Keir Starmer's refusal to rule out fresh cuts to the international aid budget are "disappointing", a network for organisations working in international development and humanitarian assistance has said.
Bond reacted to the PM leaving further aid cuts on the table with a warning that development spending and money for defence are "part of the same triangle".
Policy and advocacy director Gideon Rabinowitz said: "It is disappointing that the Prime Minister has failed to rule out further cuts to the UK aid budget to fund defence spending.
"Defence, diplomacy and development are not competing priorities, they are part of the same triangle. Slashing the development budget while boosting defence breaks this balance and puts long-term global security at risk.
“You don’t strengthen our national security by weakening the very tools that prevent global conflict, fight poverty, tackle hunger, and protect us against future pandemics."
Listen: Starmer warns of Russia threat as he launches plan to ready UK for war
How many submarines will the UK have in the future?
Two further Astute-class submarines, HMS Agamemnon and HMS Agincourt, are set to enter service in late 2025 and late 2026 respectively.
Agamemnon is currently going through trials with the Royal Navy as part of a test and commissioning programme, while Agincourt remains under construction.
As part of the joint defence deal between the US, Australia and the UK - known as Aukus - the UK is set to significantly boost its fleet of submarines following the defence review.
An added 12 submarines would bring the UK’s fleet up to more than 20 in total. This remains far smaller than the US’s fleet of 71, and China and Russia’s fleets of 66 each.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments