PM outlines new measures to put nation on war footing
Sir Keir Starmer has announced that the UK will be moved towards “war-fighting readiness”, as he warned the world is facing the greatest instability it has for years.
The prime minister outlined new defence measures to put Britain on war footing after the government’s long-awaited strategic defence review concluded that the nation should be ready for war in Europe or the Atlantic.
Speaking in Glasgow, Sir Keir said: “When we are being directly threatened by states with advanced military forces, the most effective way to deter them is to be ready, and frankly, to show them that we’re ready to deliver peace through strength.”
He has pledged to build up to 12 new attack submarines and invest £15 billion in the nation’s warhead programme.
However, the PM has refused to make a firm commitment to raising defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP - sparking criticism from opponents.
He said he had “set the ambition” to hit the target in the next parliament, but that it was “subject to economic and fiscal conditions”.
Analysis: What will the strategic defence review miss?
By Kate Devlin, Whitehall Editor
Keir Starmer’s highly-anticipated defence review will rightly concentrate much on Russia
.The 130 page document is expected to try to learn the lessons from the brutal war in Ukraine.And the defence secretary John Healey has already described it as a “message to Moscow”.
But what will it miss?
The point of these reviews, done every so often by governments, is to try to see around corners and anticipate future global defence risks.
But the last review, while Boris Johnson was PM, failed to foresee the invasion of Ukraine just a year or so later.
What could we be talking about in just 12 months time that Starmer’s defence review does not forecast?
Starmer moving UK to 'war-fighting readiness'
Sir Keir Starmer has outlined his fundamental defence goals as he unveiled new measures.
The main one was to moce the UK to “war-fighting readiness” as the “"most effective way" to deter aggressors.
Speaking in Glasgow, Sir Keir said: “First, we are moving to war-fighting readiness as the central purpose of our armed forces.
“When we are being directly threatened by states with advanced military forces, the most effective way to deter them is to be ready, and frankly, to show them that we’re ready to deliver peace through strength.”
The second change is that the Government will adopt a “Nato-first” stance towards defence so that everything it does adds to the strength of the alliance.
Sir Keir added: “Third, we will innovate and accelerate innovation at a wartime pace, so we can meet the threats of today and of tomorrow, as the fastest innovator in Nato.”
Crucial by-election hangs over Starmer making his announcement in Scotland today
The Independent’s Political Editor David Maddox reports:
BBC Scotland has just reminded Sir Keir Starmer of a Scottish Parliament election just south of where he is making his strategic defence review announcement in Govan.
The by-election in Hamilton is now becoming a touchstone for Labour’s spending plans in Westminster.
The issue is that while defence spending is important, welfare and winter fuel payment cuts are what is coming up on the doorstep.
The pressures perhaps underline why Sir Keir cannot fully commit to 3 per cent of GDP on defence.It is noticeable that while he is not going to support the Labour candidate in Hamilton, Nigel Farage will be going there today to support the Reform candidate.
When Farage feels more welcome than a Labour leader in Scotland, then things are really turning. The Reform leader was once chased out of Scotland during its referendum in 2013.
The SNP are favourites to win in Hamilton but Labour are no longer second favourite that position is currently held by Reform.
Starmer won’t rule out further aid cuts to fund defence
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has refused to rule out further cuts to the international aid budget to fund increases in defence spending.
The prime minister said slashing defence spending to hike up defence spending was a “difficult choice” and Britain is still “working with other countries” on how much aid they need.
“But the best way to pay for any increase in public spending is to grow our economy,” he added.
He was asked whether he could rule out further cuts to aid spending, but did not do so.
Situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the day' - Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has said the situation in Gaza is “intolerable” and “is getting worse by the day”.
When asked whether the government was doing enough to help the situation he said: “In relation to Gaza, the situation is intolerable in Gaza and is getting worse by the day.
“Which is why we are working with allies. In saying it’s intolerable it is absolutely clear that there needs to be a ceasefire.
“It is absolutely clear that humanitarian aid needs to get it at speed and at volumes that it is not getting in at the moment. It’s causing absolute devastation.”
Armed forces overhaul will lead to ‘defence dividend’
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has said that nations enjoyed a “peace dividend” after the Cold War as they were able to cut defence spending and invest in public services.
The prime minister said that “faced with new circumstances today”, the UK must invest in its armed forces and the public will see a “defence dividend” due to the spending.
He said ramping up spending on defence will drive jobs and investment, create opportunities for skilled work and boost community pride.
“Everyone across the United Kingdom has a role to play in this effort, but also everyone has a stake in its success,” the PM said.
Starmer taking questions
The prime minister is now taking questions from members of the media.
When asked if he could “unequivocally” deliver the new defence measures, he said he was “100 per cent confident” on the plans.
Starmer confirms plans for new defence measures
Sir Keir Starmer confirmed plans for new defence measures during his speech on Monday.
The prime minister confirmed the government will commission 12 new attack submarines - with one to be delivered every 18 months.
‘UK learning the lessons of Ukraine,’ PM says
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK is learning the lessons of Ukraine and will deliver an army 10 times more lethal than it is now by 2035.
The prime minister said he has spoken repeatedly to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky about ensuring all aspects of Britain’s military “work seamlessly together”.
“To ensure that drones, destroyers, AI, aircraft, and each different branch of our armed services are fully integrated,” he said.
