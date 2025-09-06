‘Asylum seekers to be moved into barracks’ under new home secretary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shabana Mahmood is expected to unveil plans to move asylum seekers from hotels into military barracks in one of the government’s first moves amid a major Labour reshuffle.

The newly appointed home secretary is reportedly set to announce the use of Ministry of Defence sites to house people after a wave of protests outside migrant accommodation over the summer.

The scale of the challenge facing the former justice secretary in her new role was illustrated on Saturday, when an estimated 1,000 people arrived in the UK by small boat over the course of the day.

open image in gallery Newly appointed home secretary Shabana Mahmood leaves 10 Downing Street ( PA Wire )

Dozens of asylum hotels are expected to close after they became the focal point of several demonstrations in recent months.

Ministers are also close to agreeing a returns deal with Germany, having already secured one with France, The Daily Telegraph reported.

One government source said “nothing is off the table” for Ms Mahmood as she assumes her new brief, which puts her in charge of borders and asylum policy.

She has previously signalled a willingness to look at reform of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) within domestic law.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer is carrying out a sweeping reshuffle as he seeks to move on from Angela Rayner’s resignation ( PA Wire )

It comes after the prime minister carried out a major reshuffle, including wide-ranging changes at the Home Office as he seeks to tighten his grip on immigration and draw a line under Angela Rayner’s resignation.

Former borders minister Dame Angela Eagle and former policing minister Dame Diana Johnson were moved to other departments in the clear-out, while former home secretary Yvette Cooper has become foreign secretary.

Former industry minister Sarah Jones will become policing minister, a brief she held in opposition, as part of Ms Mahmood’s new-look team along with Mike Tapp, the Dover MP from Labour’s 2024 intake, and Alex Norris.

open image in gallery Former home secretary Yvette Cooper has become foreign secretary ( PA Wire )

Chief secretary to the prime minister Darren Jones earlier denied that the government was in crisis and insisted Sir Keir now has the “strongest team” in place around the Cabinet table following Ms Rayner’s departure.

He ruled out the prospect of an early election amid opposition claims that the upheaval could open up splits within Labour and collapse the prime minister’s authority.

Speaking to broadcasters on Saturday, Mr Jones dismissed suggestions that the rejig could delay the prime minister’s self-described “phase two” of government by moving senior figures to unfamiliar briefs.

“It’s not instability insofar as the outcomes that we’re delivering are the same,” Mr Jones, who is also the newly-appointed chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told BBC Breakfast.

He rejected the idea Ms Cooper had been moved out of the Home Office because she was failing to control immigration, adding she would be “brilliant” in her new role as the UK’s top diplomat.