Politics live: Starmer to extend social media crackdown to ‘vile, illegal’ AI chatbot content
Restrictions could include a minimum age limit for social media, restrictions on ‘infinite’ scrolling and using virtual private networks (VPNs) for chatbots
Keir Starmer is promising to enforce a crackdown on children and teenagers using smartphones, including measures to eliminate “vile illegal content created by AI”.
Reforms could include a minimum age limit for social media and restrictions on "infinite" scrolling.
Children could also be prevented from using virtual private networks (VPNs) to access pornography, and from speaking with online chatbots under proposals in a government consultation.
The government will also aim to close a legal loophole and force all AI chatbot providers to abide by the Online Safety Act or face the consequences of breaking the law.
The prime minister pledged that no online platform would get a “free pass” when it comes to children’s safety on the internet.
“Today we are closing loopholes that put children at risk, and laying the groundwork for further action. We are acting to protect children’s wellbeing and help parents to navigate the minefield of social media,” he said.
It comes in the aftermath of the biggest challenge to Mr Starmer’s leadership after the fallout from new documents released in the Epstein files. The prime minister urged Labour to unite against Reform.
Nigel Farage’s party are set to hold a press conference later on Monday.
Tech secretary wants to 'protect children, give them their childhood back'
Technology secretary Liz Kendall has said that online safety legislation needs to be implemented far more quickly in order to “protect children” and “keep pace” with changes online.
“We want to get the legislation right, whatever we decide to do in the end,” she told BBC Breakfast on Monday.
“The thing is, the technology is developing much, much more quickly, so I think we’ve got to look at ways to update the law much more quickly,” she said.
She referred to the time it took to pass the Online Safety Act in 2023 – imposing duties on social media and internet search companies to prevent the spread of illegal content – was “really frustrating”.
“We’re going to have to start thinking in the same way around online safety so we constantly keep pace, so that we protect children, give them their childhood back, as well as preparing them for the future.”
She warned technology “is developing much, much more quickly”.
No online platform gets ‘free pass’ when it comes to child safety, says Starmer
Ahead of launching the consultation, the Prime Minister said: “As a dad of two teenagers, I know the challenges and the worries that parents face making sure their kids are safe online.
“Technology is moving really fast, and the law has got to keep up. With my Government, Britain will be a leader, not a follower, when it comes to online safety.”
He added: “The action we took on Grok sent a clear message that no platform gets a free pass.
“Today we are closing loopholes that put children at risk, and laying the groundwork for further action.
“We are acting to protect children’s wellbeing and help parents to navigate the minefield of social media.”
The Independent’s Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
Keir Starmer promises smartphone crackdown for under 16s within months
Parent who lost child to online challenge wants more to be done to keep children safe online
Ellen Roome, who set up campaign group Jools’ Law after the death of her 14-year-old son, said more must be done to stop young people being harmed by social media.
Ms Roome said ahead of Sir Keir Starmer setting out new plans to prevent harms: “This is about truth. This is about accountability.
“This is about holding social media companies accountable when we can prove the harms they are fed online.
“But because of Jools, and because of relentless campaigning, other families will now have access to answers.
“Whilst this is a massive step forward, we must ultimately do more to stop children being harmed or dying in the first place.
“Preservation after death matters. Prevention before harm matters even more.
“And I fully support Lord Nash’s amendment to raise the age limit to 16 for the most harmful platforms. We must be brave enough to go further.”
Ms Roome, from Gloucestershire, believes her 14-year-old son Jools Sweeney died while attempting an online challenge in 2022, and she is one of a group of British parents suing TikTok in the US.
Watch: 'Obey the law of the land': Liz Kendall warns social media giants to comply with UK laws or face nationwide ban
Technology Secretary 'really concerned' about the impact of AI chatbots on children
Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said she and Sir Keir Starmer are “really concerned” about the impact of AI chatbots on children.
Asked whether the Government would stop chatbots from producing potentially harmful diet advice, Ms Kendall said harmful content definitions are already “in place”.
She told Times Radio: “We already know that children have received content around self-harm and suicide, and we’ve taken action on that immediately.
“And I am concerned about these AI chatbots.
“Some are already covered by the (Online Safety) Act if they have user-to-user sharing or live search.
“But when it’s just that one-on-one with AI chatbots, I’m really concerned, as is the Prime Minister, about the impact that is having on children and young people.
“And I would say, we’re taking steps so that any illegal content shared by AI chatbots, for anyone – adults too – will be stopped.”
Technology companies will need to “make sure that anything that they produce is prevented” from leading children towards harm, Ms Kendall added.
“They will be regulated by Ofcom, and so that is why the Prime Minister has said, ‘you don’t get a free pass here – you are responsible for your technology’,” she added.
