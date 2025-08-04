Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Donald Trump signed a new trade deal with the EU, many Independent readers were less focused on Brussels – and more surprised by how well the UK had done in comparison.

With Keir Starmer securing lower tariffs and a visibly warmer reception from the US president, some asked: how did Britain get a better deal than the EU?

Commenters were quick to praise Starmer’s calm, measured style. One reader described him as a “great negotiator and diplomat” with a “forensic” grasp of detail, while another said Trump “genuinely likes him” and respects that he “stands up for himself” rather than fawning.

In contrast, Europe’s performance was seen as lacklustre, with the bloc “unable to mount an effective response”.

The EU-US deal itself drew criticism for being weak and symbolic, accused of rewarding Trump’s coercive tactics and reframing tariffs as legitimate economic tools.

Several readers lamented that the UK’s apparent success would be used to claim a “Brexit benefit” – while others were content to see the EU embarrassed.

Here’s what you had to say:

A great negotiator and diplomat

There's a lot of criticism of Starmer, and some is justified. While he might not be the greatest leader Labour we have had, there's no doubt he's a great negotiator and diplomat. What also helps him is that he has a strong sense of fairness, decency, and dignity. Then there's his obvious legal background, which you see in his forensic thoroughness when debating issues. Can you imagine Kemi Badenoch and that useless lot negotiating with Trump... he'd have a field day.

DHC

Trump is half Scottish

Trump is half Scottish and he seems to have a little more respect for his mother's native country. We also don't manufacture anything, and we have long given up the future capacity to be a producing nation. We are customers; Europe, on the other hand, is a competitor.

227detius

A weak EU capitulating to Trump

The deal has been widely criticised on the European side, viewed by some as a weak EU capitulating to Trump’s demands, unable to mount an effective response. While that perception is difficult to counter, the reality is much more complex and nuanced.

It’s worth noting that the deal isn’t a fully fleshed-out trade agreement but, for the time being, one of the many symbolic political deals Trump has announced in recent months. Yet it’s not meaningless. It pauses what could have escalated into a full-scale transatlantic trade war and defuses a major source of volatility and anxiety.

That said, the real challenge lies ahead – hammering out the details. Without legally binding documents, the door remains open to misinterpretation. We’ve seen this play out recently with the US-Japan agreement, hastily concluded a few days ago, and already sparking differing interpretations. The same could easily happen with the EU-US deal.

The deal is being widely perceived as a big political win for Trump and a defeat for the EU, negatively affecting its image both domestically and worldwide. Unfortunately, this interpretation ultimately praises and legitimises an approach based on aggression and coercion, rewarding tactics that undermine trust and cooperation. Sadly, tariffs – long discredited as a blunt and damaging economic tool – are now being recast as effective policy instruments, which the EU should also wield. It’s astonishing how, in only a few months, Trump has managed to frame such a confrontational strategy and unsound economic policies as a success – even with Europe. It’s simply self-defeating.

But whatever the "final outcome", the misery of this GileadUS administration will continue to affect the lives of billions of people!

LeeisBlue

I ignore all the Faragist, Corbynite vitriol

Starmer really has done well in his dealings not only with Trump but also the EU and his Gaza stance. Additionally, his policies are really changing and improving our lives – e.g. the NHS is performing much better (my wife has benefitted from this). Frankly, I ignore all the Faragist, Corbynite vitriolic attacks on Starmer and co and research for myself what’s ACTUALLY happening. All this Reform/Farage/Corbyn propaganda is a distraction, largely irrelevant.

voxtrot

UK sacrificed bioethanol sector

The UK's largest trade partner, by far, in goods is the EU. Don't think EU's higher tariffs from the USA have no effect on the UK. The UK also sacrificed the bioethanol sector, and allowed US beef into the UK, to the detriment of home agriculture, to get those reduced tariffs.

I know there is some desperation in some quarters to try and claim some form of #BrexitBenefit, and hope the utter disaster and failure that it is gets forgotten.

wolfie

Nothing to do with Starmer

It's got nothing to do with Starmer.

The UK got a better deal with the US than the EU despite Starmer, not because of him.

The UK is an independent, sovereign nation again and no longer anchored to the failing, anti-democratic EU political union thanks to Brexit, and we're one of the US's closest allies.

Our bond with the US will grow even stronger once the current shambles of a Labour government – that appears to be doing its best to suppress free speech – is booted out at the next election.

Kingswood

Diversifying the EU’s trading partners

Yes, but every trading country/bloc has the opportunity of improving their prospects by diversifying their trading portfolio. Perhaps this is what Ms von der Leyen had in mind when making a deal with Trump – i.e. to force the EU to diversify its trading partners. In the longer term, that might be the best solution.

Hungubwe

Trump swallowed the carrot of a state visit

All to do with the vanity of Trump. The state visit was the ultimate carrot that Starmer dangled, and Trump swallowed it hook, line, and sinker. He likes the sense of self-importance which this state visit will bestow on him, and all the pomp and ceremony. Beyond this, it shows that as long as you pander to him, he’s happy to tolerate most things. Charles’s views on the climate and compassion for migrants would normally have him called a radical lefty by Trump, and likewise, Starmer would also get short shrift, but because they are praising Trump, he’s lapping it up – for now.

The only constant has been the unapologetic support for Netanyahu, and ultimately it will come to a head when the ethnic cleansing plan is put in place. At that point, the world will have to decide to confront Trump directly or capitulate under fear of tariffs, leaving NATO, etc. I fear the capitulation.

Truthonly

With Trump you always follow the money

The UK has a trade surplus with the USA of about £2 billion. The EU's trade surplus is about £200 billion. That's the difference – it’s nothing to do with love of the UK or a Scottish mother or the tactics of the UK government. With Trump, you always follow the money. He does hate the EU’s society because it is so much better than the US, so he feels compelled to drag it down to his level.

He also knows he can play the UK like a banjo, whereas he fears the EU. We all know he will change his mind at any minute.

AnonyMousse

Starmer has done well on international issues

Starmer has done well on international issues. The problem is that his focus on those things has left his inexperienced underlings to preside over domestic affairs. We have to remind ourselves who they replaced though. Compared to 14 years of Tory corruption and chaos, they are paragons of efficiency.

Inkling

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

