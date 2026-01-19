Starmer tells Trump to back off over threat of Greenland trade war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer has stood up to Donald Trump and warned him that he is “completely wrong” to threaten tariffs over his attempt to take control of Greenland.

In his toughest message to the US president since last year’s inauguration, Sir Keir denied that he had previously been too soft with the president and urged calm, warning that a trade war would “benefit nobody.”

The prime minister’s message came amid fears that the UK and EU could be plunged into a recession by 10 per cent or even 25 per cent tariffs with a hit to UK GDP of up to £22bn.

Trump did little to quell global concerns by going on to hint strongly that he could order an invasion of Greenland, saying “no comment” when asked if he was prepared to go that far.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addressed US president Donald Trump’s threats to ramp up tariffs until a deal is reached for the US to buy Greenland (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Amid the growing crisis, Sir Keir dodged growing calls for the proposed visit by King Charles III to the US to mark the country’s 250th anniversary to be abandoned in protest at Trump’s actions.

Sir Keir’s plea for calm came as EU leaders led by French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Friedrich Merz took an even stronger approach warning of counter tariffs against the US economy if Trump makes good on his threats.

The French president urged member states to activate the bloc’s “trade bazooka” to restrict US firms’ access to the single market in response to the threats.

With fears that the crisis could destroy the Nato alliance and spiral out of control, even US Republican representatives on Capitol Hill warned the president of the dangers of his actions.

“There’s certainly not an appetite here for some of the options that have been talked about or considered,” Senate Majority leader John Thune said.

Senator Mitch McConnell, Thune’s predecessor, added that military action against the territory would be “an unprecedented act of strategic self-harm,” which would risk “incinerating” Nato alliances.

But an unrepentant Trump doubled down on his demands in a bizarre letter to the Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre where he appeared to blame the Scandinavian government for his bellicose actions, suggesting it was a consequence of being snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

open image in gallery Trump has defended his Greenland demands in a letter to the Norwegian PM ( Getty )

Trump said he “no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace”, adding: “I have done more for Nato than any other person since its founding, and now, Nato should do something for the United States.

“The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

In an emergency press conference on Monday morning Sir Keir made it clear that the UK government would not back down over Trump’s threats.

The prime minister urged the whole country to unite in the face of Trump's pledge to invade Greenland and slap tariffs on the UK and other European allies.

He said the dispute over Greenland, which Trump wants to take over because of its strategic Arctic location and mineral wealth, should be resolved through "calm discussion between allies" rather than military action or a trade war.

Sir Keir also signalled Britain would not engage in a trade war with the Americans and impose retaliatory tariffs, insisting this was "not the right way to resolve differences within an alliance".

He said: "A partnership does not mean abandoning principle. That is why it's important to be clear about who we stand with, what we stand for, and where our interests lie.

"This is a moment for the whole country to pull together, so I warmly welcome the support we've had with regards to Greenland and the proposed tariffs from the Leader of the Opposition (Kemi Badenoch). I thank her for her support."

He also insisted the "right way to approach an issue of this seriousness is through calm discussion between allies".

"Any decision about the future status of Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone. That right is fundamental," he continued.

"The use of tariffs against allies is completely wrong. It is not the right way to resolve differences within an alliance, nor is it helpful to frame efforts to strengthen Greenland security as a justification for economic pressure."

Sir Keir suggested he did not think Mr Trump was genuinely prepared to use the US military to annex Greenland, and insisted there was no need for the UK to now take a side in the growing divide between the US and Europe.

open image in gallery Yvette Cooper welcomes Denmark’s foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen ( PA )

He said: "I don't think it's right for us to choose between the US and Europe. That's not a new position today. That's the position I've consistently held, as have previous governments.

"Because we are allies with our European partners and allies with the US, and the strength in being able to keep both those alliances has served us well over the last 80 years."

In a sign of solidarity, foreign secretary Yvette Cooper welcomed her Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen for talks in London.

She reiterated Sir Keir's comments, saying: "The future of Greenland is for the Greenlanders and for the Danes alone. Greenland is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark and those principles around sovereignty are crucial.

"It's also why we have made very clear that the use of tariffs and threats against allies in this way is completely wrong and counter-productive."

Ms Cooper also stressed the need to strengthen Arctic security against the threat from Russia.

Mr Rasmussen said he and Ms Cooper had been "in almost daily contact for the last week or so", adding: "I'm not here in order to ask for your support, I'm here to thank you for your support."