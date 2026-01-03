Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Starmer ‘wants to speak to Trump’ after denying UK involvement in Venezuela strikes

Starmer is keen to ‘establish the facts’ following the overnight operation which saw explosions sweep over Caracas

Keir Starmer says 'UK not involved' in strikes on Venezuela

Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed the UK was "not involved in any way" in the US strike on Venezuela.

The Prime Minister stated his intention to speak with US President Donald Trump to "establish the facts" following the overnight operation, which saw multiple explosions ring out and low-flying aircraft sweep over Caracas.

President Trump claimed that Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife Cilia Flores, had been captured and flown out of the country after months of pressure from Washington. He is expected to hold a news conference later.

Asked whether he had spoken to Mr Trump on Saturday, Sir Keir said: “No, I haven’t, and it’s obviously a fast-moving situation, and we need to establish all the facts.

Fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, is seen from a distance after a series of explosions in Caracas on January 3, 2026
Fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, is seen from a distance after a series of explosions in Caracas on January 3, 2026 (AFP via Getty Images)

“What I can say is that the UK was not involved in any way in this operation, and as you’d expect, we’re focusing on British nationals in Venezuela (and) working very closely with our embassy.

“I want to talk to the president. I will want to talk to allies, but at the moment, I think we need to establish the facts.

“I think President Trump is doing a press conference later, so hopefully more information will come out then.”

Asked whether he condemned the action, the Prime Minister said: “I want to establish the facts first. I want to speak to President Trump, I want to speak to allies.”

He added: “I always say and believe we should all uphold international law, but I think at this stage, fast-moving situation, let’s establish the facts and take it from there.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in