Labour welfare rebellion live: Starmer vows to press on with controversial PIP vote despite dissent from 120 MPs
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to press on with his controversial welfare reforms, despite a growing number of Labour MPs threatening to rebel.
Overall, 134 MPs are now backing an amendment that would effectively threaten the government’s proposed changes.
The total rebels from the prime minister’s own party is about 120, an increase from the 108 who had signed a Commons bid to stop the changes in their tracks on Tuesday.
Speaking on Tuesday from The Hague, where he is attending the Nato summit, Sir Keir said that a vote on the reforms are “not a confidence vote” but are about “reforming” the system.
Asked if he would offer concessions to placate MPs unhappy with the reforms, he told Sky News: “We’re pressing on with a vote on this because we need to bring about reform.”
Under the proposals in the bill - which is set to come before the Commons for a vote on July 1 - eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip) will be limited along with the sickness-related element of universal credit (UC).
Ministers have previously said the reforms could save up to £5 billion-a-year.
Minister 'delighted' to have Tory support for welfare bill
The social security and disability minister said he would be “delighted” to have cross-party support for Labour’s welfare reform proposals - when asked about the need for Conservative backing to get the Bill through.
Tory MP Danny Kruger put it to Sir Stephen Timms: “At the moment, you don’t have a majority to get it through the House of Commons unless the Conservatives support the Bill.
“Would you like us to and will you press ahead if you can only do it with Conservative support?”
Sir Stephen, appearing before the Work and Pensions Committee, replied: “I’d be delighted to have support from across the entire House for the excellent proposals that we’re bringing forward, and I’m looking forward to the debate on Tuesday.”
Angela Rayner to step in for Starmer at PMQs
Sir Keir Starmer is in the Hague meeting with Nato allies this week, meaning he is unable to face his weekly PMQs.
His deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, will step in and answer questions on his behalf at the usual time of 12pm.
Pictured: Trump and Starmer speak at Nato summit
While rebellion grows at home, Starmer is currently meeting with Nato allies in the Hague.
He was pictured speaking with Donald Trump on Wednesday morning.
Sir Stephen Timms said there is an “urgency” in the need for reform to the welfare system.
Committee chairwoman Debbie Abrahams, who is one of the Labour MPs to have signed an amendment to block the legislation, asked why the provisions within the Bill had not been consulted on.
The minster for social security and disability told the committee: “Essentially because of the urgency of the changes needing to be made. So if we look at personal independence payment (Pip) – the year before the pandemic, in current prices, Pip cost the then government £12 billion. Last year it cost the government £22 billion and the cost of it went up by £3 billion per year – or £2.8 billion per year – last year alone.
“And that is not a sustainable trajectory. So there was a need for urgency with the changes.”
Welfare minister 'looking forward' to debate
Sir Stephen Timms said he is “looking forward” to Tuesday’s debate on the Government’s controversial Bill on welfare reform.
The minster for social security and disability echoed the tone of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who has insisted a vote will go ahead next week, despite a raft of Labour MPs launching an amendment to stop Bill.
Conservative MP and Work and Pensions Committee member Peter Bedford asked Sir Stephen about the Bill during a session on Wednesday.
Mr Bedford said: “Minister, if I can just touch on the elephant in the room, you’ve got your second reading of the welfare Bill due to come before Parliament on Tuesday. Is it still your intention to bring that Bill forward for second reading on Tuesday?”
Sir Stephen replied: “It is. I’m looking forward to the debate.”
Cuts to PIP will 'build up over some time'
The social security minister is currently facing questions from a committee of MPs about the Government’s reforms.
Sir Stephen Timms told the Work and Pensions Committee that the vote was still set to go ahead on Tuesday as he sought to explain and defend the reforms to welfare.
When asked if cuts are to begin next April, he explained this wasn’t the case.
"I don't think anyone will see a cut next April, I think new claimants from April will have a lower rate of Universal Credit," he said.
"But no one will experience a cut next April."
He added they will begin in November 2026: "In November, the changes to personal independence payments will start, and there will be then some people from November onwards who have been receiving personal independence payments who won't receive it.”
"Our expectation is around 90 per cent of those who are claiming PIP will still have it by 2029/30.
"The change to the individual will only happen at their next award review after November 2026.
"This will build up over some time."
How will your MP vote on Labour’s welfare bill – and could Starmer’s government be defeated?
Labour’s controversial welfare cuts face a significant hurdle at a crunch Commons vote on Tuesday as more than 100 Labour MPs have joined the growing rebellion against the plans.
An amendment signed by the 123 rebels – a figure which grew by 15 on Wednesday morning – would essentially halt the reforms if passed, as it would prevent the government’s bill from progressing any further through Parliament.
See how your MP is likely to vote on Labour’s welfare bill:
What is the welfare bill?
The legislation plans to restrict eligibility for the personal independence payment, the main disability payment in England, and limit the sickness-related element of universal credit, with the aim of getting more people back into work and saving up to £5 billion a year.
Existing claimants will be given a 13-week phase-out period of financial support, a move seen as a bid to head off opposition.
But the fact so many Labour MPs are prepared to put their names to a “reasoned amendment”, a move which would stop the Bill in its tracks, shows how entrenched the opposition is.
Minister set to face questions on welfare reforms
The social security minister is set to take questions from a committee of MPs on Wednesday on the Government’s reforms.
Sir Stephen Timms will take questions from the Work and Pensions Committee shortly, which is chaired by one of the Labour rebels, Debbie Abrahams.
