US rejects UK plea for talks on steel tariffs in humiliation for Boris Johnson

The US has rejected a UK plea for face-to-face talks to remove punishing tariffs on UK steel, in an embarrassment for Boris Johnson.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the trade secretary, urged her counterpart in Washington to jump on a plane after the US refused to strike a deal because of its fears about threats to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

But Gina Raimondo, the US commerce secretary, has now told the Department for International Trade (DIT), that she is too busy to travel to the UK at present.

“While Secretary Raimondo appreciates the kind invitation, she’s not in a position to travel to London in-person at this time,” a spokesperson told the Politico website.

The snub is a major embarrassment for the government because the EU and UK reached an agreement in October to suspend the tariffs – yet British exporters are still forced to pay the levies.

The 25 per cent tariff on steel and 10 per cent tariff on aluminium were originally imposed by Donald Trump’s administration in a dispute with the EU.

Labour accused the prime minister of being “distracted with making excuses about the shocking Downing Street parties”, rather than the plight of steelmakers.

“This is bitterly disappointing news for the UK’s steel and aluminium manufacturers and for the many jobs, livelihoods, and businesses who rely on this industry,” said Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow trade secretary.

“Labour has been calling for the prime minister to personally intervene with the US president and show the leadership this issue requires.”

A DIT source said Ms Trevelyan hoped to revive the discussions remotely, but there is no date for any talks to take place.

more follows