Cabinet minister warns he would not support closer Swiss-style relationship with the EU
Important to ‘really use the Brexit freedoms we have’, Steve Barclay says
A cabinet minister has warned he would not support a closer Swiss-style relationship with the European Union following reports the government is considering putting the UK on such a path.
Steve Barclay, the health secretary, instead suggested ministers should focus on maximising what he said were the opportunities of Brexit.
Asked about reports that plans for more frictionless trade with Europe requires moving to a Swiss model over the next decade, Mr Barclay said: “I don’t support that”.
He added that he did not “recognise” the reports.
He told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme on Sky News: "We've got a prime minister who himself supported Brexit. I myself did and was Brexit secretary, and worked very hard to maximise our control of our laws, our borders and our money.
"So, it's absolutely important, particularly in those high-growth sectors, such as financial services, life sciences and the green industries, that we really use the Brexit freedoms we have.
"So, I don't recognise this story at all."
Asked if he could support a Swiss-style relationship, he said: "Well, I didn't support that. I want to maximise the opportunities that Brexit offers.”
But he admitted that since Brexit there have been “difficulties” with greater friction over trade. He said the issue had to be looked at in the round.
“There are areas where there have been difficulties in terms of greater friction and we’re looking to work constructively with EU partners on that. But, equally, there are very significant opportunities as a result of Brexit.
“I don’t think we would have done the vaccine rollout in the way that we did had we remained a member of the EU and the significant regulatory opportunities we have, and the autumn statement signalled our determination to take those,” he said.
