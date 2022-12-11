Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The health secretary won’t hold pay talks with nurses despite their offer to pause unprecedented strike action if he did, a cabinet minister has said.

Nursing leaders said they would “press pause” if Steve Barclay agreed to proper negotiations on wages.

But the foreign secretary James Cleverly rejected that idea.

He said that Mr Barclay has said “he is, of course, willing to talk to them… but the pay negotiations are done through the independent pay review body”.

The offer came from the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing Pat Cullen, whose members are due to take part in strike action on December 15 and December 20.

She said she was willing to pause the walkout by thousands of nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland if Mr Barclay agreed to come to the table and discuss a deal on pay demands.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting condemned the government’s attitude as “a complete joke”.

“It is completely unreasonable for the government not to want to negotiate,” he said. “ I think they are spoiling for a fight”.

He accused ministers of planning to blame NHS staff for “an NHS crisis which is squarely their fault”. “People will rightly blame the government not the unions if these strikes go ahead,” he told Sky News on Sunday.

Ms Cullen also suggested that she was flexible on pay demands.

“What I am saying is the Health Secretary can choose negotiation over picket lines,” she told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

“My door is open, I am offering conciliation...and we can start that from tomorrow morning.” “I won’t dig in if he doesn’t dig in,” she added.

more follows ...