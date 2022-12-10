Rishi Sunak’s plan to draft in troops to fill roles of striking workers over Christmas is not only unfair to troops having to work over the festive period instead of enjoying time with their families, but it also completely undermines the strikes.

Although strikes cause havoc, they are not days off for staff: they are intended to show the hard work they endure. The government’s plan of simply replacing them with their safety net of the army not only shuns the striking workers, but the troops as well. Sunak should reconsider his approach and be more open to considering the needs of workers.

Darcy Flanagan