Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Archbishop condemns ‘cruelty’ of government handling of refugees and migrants

‘It is not a solution – it is a mistake,’ Justin Welby told peers

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Friday 09 December 2022 15:26
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Archbishop of Canterbury condemns Rwanda deportations.mp4

The Archbishop of Canterbury has delivered a scathing condemnation of the government’s “immoral” and “cruel” treatment of migrants and asylum seekers.

In a speech to the House of Lords, Justin Welby said that the principle of offering protection to refugees has been “politically degraded” by successive UK governments.

He condemned the government’s policy of making life difficult for unauthorised arrivals, saying: “A hostile environment is an immoral environment.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in