Footage captured by members of Lighthouse Reports shows a cage-like structure in which asylum seekers in Bulgaria were secretly detained, before being illegally deported by European border agencies.

The distressing video shows refugees in the small structure near Stredets, a Bulgarian town nearly 40km from the Turkish border.

Lighthouse Reports claims to have witness testimony from refugees saying they were denied food and water and captured footage showing vehicles stationed metres from the “cage” branded with Frontex (European Border and Coast Guard Agency) logos.

