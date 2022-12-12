Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ministers accused of ‘dangerous’ stance after they refuse to negotiate pay with nurses to prevent strikes

Nursing leaders have offered to suspend Thursday’s industrial action in return for talks

Kate Devlin
Whitehall Editor
Sunday 11 December 2022 12:59
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Rishi Sunak says government's pay offers 'reasonable' despite strikes

The government has rejected an offer by nursing leaders to suspend an unprecedented planned strike this week in return for pay talks with the health secretary.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly said Steve Barclay would be happy to discuss issues like working conditions with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) but not wages, arguing it was important to keep “politics” out of the health service.

But shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said the government’s attitude was “dangerous” and “irresponsible” and that ministers were turning down an offer “too good to refuse”.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in