The government has rejected an offer by nursing leaders to suspend an unprecedented planned strike this week in return for pay talks with the health secretary.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly said Steve Barclay would be happy to discuss issues like working conditions with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) but not wages, arguing it was important to keep “politics” out of the health service.

But shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said the government’s attitude was “dangerous” and “irresponsible” and that ministers were turning down an offer “too good to refuse”.