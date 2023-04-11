Is this the man behind Labour’s controversial attack ads?

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox
Labour's controversial attack advert has led to a bout of finger-pointing in the party over who is responsible. Some of those fingers are pointing at Steve Reed.
The shadow justice secretary has been an MP in the south London borough of Croydon since 2012, when he won his seat in parliament through a by-election.
Before that, he ran the neighbouring south London council of Lambeth between 2006 and 2012.
Over the last week the shadow justice secretary has thrown his support behind Labour's attack ads in a very public way, posting the most controversial graphic to his own Twitter profile and adding his own provocative caption: "Labour will lock up child abusers. The Conservatives let them off".
The shadow justice secretary has form on populist law and order gimmicks. While at Lambeth, Reed introduced a scheme to "name and shame" the users of recreational drugs. He later suggested the idea could be rolled out nationwide by his party.
During his time at the concil, Reed was widely regarded as one of the most influential councils leaders in the country, close to the Labour government (both political and geographically – Lambeth’s territory stretches half way across Westminster bridge, stopping metres from the Commons chamber).
His administration was very much of its time. He pioneered the idea of turning Lambeth into a “cooperative council”, an idea which chimed with New Labour’s vision for the public sector but which failed to make a lasting impact.
It is fair to say Reed wasn’t universally respected as leader of the council. During his tenure the London borough was twice (in 2006 and 2012) rated as the capital worst-run council and given with a one-star rating from the Audit Commission.
This didn’t stop the local politician from getting selected as Labour’s candidate in 2012 for the adjacent safe parliamentary seat of Croydon North, following the death of long-serving MP Malcolm Wicks. He easily romped to victory with 64.7 per cent of the vote.
First appointed to Labour's front bench in 2013 under Ed Miliband, Reed also served under Jeremy Corbyn and was appointed Shadow Communities Secretary by Keir Starmer in April 2020.
A couple of months later he landed in trouble after labelling the businessman Richard Desmond, who is Jewish, a "puppet-master" – an antisemitic trope. Reed said he did not know Desmond was Jewish and apologised, deleting his social media post.
In contrast with other colleagues, no disciplinary action was taken against him for the comments. In 2021 he was moved to the shadow justice secretary role.
The attack ads – which focus on the sentencing of people convicted of sex offences against children – fall squarely in Reed's June policy brief. He has shared them at least five times on his social media channels – so it is fair to say he is enthusiastic about their content.
But while claims from Labour insiders that he is behind them seem somewhat credible, it would be simplistic to lay them solely at his door. After all, the adverts clearly have the backing of Labour's leadership – Keir Starmer himself has said he makes no apologies for their content, and that he stands by every word.
