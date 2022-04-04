LGBTQ charity Stonewall and 80 other organisations have pulled out of a UK government conference over its trans conversion therapy U-turn.

A statement released by the LGBT+ Consortium, an umbrella body for charities working in the UK, said the government’s plans to scrap planned legislation to outlaw conversion practices was “abhorrent”.

They added: Trans rights are human rights and we stand shoulder to shoulder with every trans organisation and every trans person on this matter.

“The UK Government’s own data shows that Trans people are more likely to be subjected to so-called conversion therapy, with data showing even higher risk for Black Trans people.

“A ban that excludes Trans people is unacceptable and we as an LGBT+ sector must have our voices heard on this matter and stand as one in solidarity.”

