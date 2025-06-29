Wes Streeting hits out at Glastonbury and BBC over ‘death to the IDF’ chants
Labour cabinet minister tells Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israeli government to get its ‘own house in order’ and take violence against Palestinians more seriously
Wes Streeting has hit out at “appalling” and “revolting” chants of "death to the IDF" at Glastonbury and said that the BBC and festival both have questions to answer.
The health secretary also told the Israeli government to get its “own house in order" and take violence against Palestinians more seriously.
Police are assessing videos of sets by Bob Vylan, who led crowds in chants of “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF”, and Irish rap trio Kneecap, who suggested fans “start a riot” outside one of the band’s upcoming court appearance.
Mr Streeting told Sky News the scenes were “appalling” and “I think the BBC and Glastonbury have got questions to answer about how we saw such a spectacle on our screens."
"But I also think it's a pretty shameless publicity stunt, which I don't really want to give too much indulgence to for that reason."
On social media, the Israeli Embassy said it was "deeply disturbed by the inflammatory and hateful rhetoric expressed on stage at the Glastonbury Festival".
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called the scenes "grotesque", writing on X: "Glorifying violence against Jews isn't edgy. The West is playing with fire if we allow this sort of behaviour to go unchecked."
Asked about the Israel embassy's response to chants at Glastonbury, Mr Streeting added that he would “say to the Israeli embassy, get your own house in order in terms of the conduct of your own citizens and the settlers in the West Bank.
"I think there's a serious point there by the Israeli embassy I take seriously. I wish they'd take the violence of their own citizens towards Palestinians more seriously."
He said what people should be talking about in the context of Israel and Gaza is the humanitarian catastrophe and the fact that Israeli settlers attacked a Christian village this week.
He added: "All life is sacred. And I find it pretty revolting we've got to a stage in this conflict where you're supposed to sort of cheer on one side or the other like it's a football team."
