Border Force strikes which have seen disruption at airports could be extended to Dover and other ports within weeks, it has emerged.

Officials at the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are said to have discussed extending industrial action by Home Office workers to Britain’s major ports.

Immigration officials working at the UK’s largest airports walked out for eight days of Christmas and New Year in an ongoing row over pay, pensions and jobs.

With the government refusing to increase a two per cent pay rise offer, the PCS union is now discussing ways to extend the Border Force strikes.

A PCS spokesperson told The Guardian: “We have a six-month mandate for action, so all that needs to happen at Dover and elsewhere is we must give the employer two weeks’ notice.”

More than 100,000 civil servants in more than 200 government departments and other public bodies voted to take strike action last month – with the PCS demanding a 10 per cent pay rise and no cuts to redundancy terms.

PCS leader Mark Serwotka has previously warned that December’s action was only the “opening shots” of the dispute – threatening a “huge escalation” of action during January.

Mr Serwotka said it was “inevitable” that Port of Dover and other areas would be hit by industrial action if ministers continue to refuse to negotiate, warning of “extraordinary disruption to traffic that goes through” the UK’s busiest ferry port.

Business chiefs have warned that industrial action at Dover could see major disruption to the flow of goods. Dover already saw significant disruption this year after Brexit controls made the UK a “third country” – forcing officials to stamp every passport.

The PCS union, which represents around 15,000 Home Office staff in all, is believed to have over 2,000 members working at ports – including Dover, Calais and the Manston processing centre in Kent.

Fears of huge disruption to airline passengers recent Border Force strikes proved largely unfounded, after the government drafted in around 800 military personnel as cover.

Waiting times for travellers at the six affected airports were within ministerial service standards, according to Home Office data.

However, leaked figures suggested just nine people were stopped and held at passport control during three strike days at Heathrow – a drop of 95 per cent on the previous year – although more were detained at Manchester Airport than in 2021.

The government previously described having “robust contingency plans” at passport control booths during last month’s strikes, after it emerged that the soldiers drafted in to help lacked the power to detain people for questioning.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “We are disappointed with the union’s decision to continue strike action and the inconvenience this will cause to the public and businesses.

“We have comprehensive contingency plans in place and continue to work closely with partners and industry to manage its impact, whilst ensuring we can continue to deliver vital services to the public.”