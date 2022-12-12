Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Downing Street warns of ‘significant’ disruption from strikes, as ministers refuse to budge on pay

Meeting of emergency Cobra committee to discuss deployment of troops as strike cover

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Monday 12 December 2022 16:57
Comments
(EPA)

Downing Street has warned the country to brace itself for “significant” disruption from strikes later this week, as ministers signalled they are not willing to compromise with unions on pay.

Ministers will today meet senior representatives of the armed forces and NHS at the emergency Cobra committee to discuss mitigation measures to ease the impact of industrial action by health workers and Border Force staff.

Thousands of military personnel are set to be deployed to drive non-urgent ambulances and check passports at airports, while civil servants are also due to step in to carry out services normally provided by striking workers.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in