Downing Street warns of ‘significant’ disruption from strikes, as ministers refuse to budge on pay
Meeting of emergency Cobra committee to discuss deployment of troops as strike cover
Downing Street has warned the country to brace itself for “significant” disruption from strikes later this week, as ministers signalled they are not willing to compromise with unions on pay.
Ministers will today meet senior representatives of the armed forces and NHS at the emergency Cobra committee to discuss mitigation measures to ease the impact of industrial action by health workers and Border Force staff.
Thousands of military personnel are set to be deployed to drive non-urgent ambulances and check passports at airports, while civil servants are also due to step in to carry out services normally provided by striking workers.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies