Downing Street has warned the country to brace itself for “significant” disruption from strikes later this week, as ministers signalled they are not willing to compromise with unions on pay.

Ministers will today meet senior representatives of the armed forces and NHS at the emergency Cobra committee to discuss mitigation measures to ease the impact of industrial action by health workers and Border Force staff.

Thousands of military personnel are set to be deployed to drive non-urgent ambulances and check passports at airports, while civil servants are also due to step in to carry out services normally provided by striking workers.