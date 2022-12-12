Strikes news - live: Ministers to hold Cobra meetings as country faces wave of walkouts
Wide-ranging industrial action impacting health and transport will kick-off in the UK this week
The government is preparing to hold an emergency Cobra meeting today as the country braces for a week of industrial action that threatens to bring the UK to a standstill.
On Tuesday, around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union who work for Network Rail and 14 train operators will begin a 48-hour strike.
On the same day, civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union will start a month-long strike, with workers in different agencies and departments walking out on different days.
Then on Thursday, up to 100,000 nurses will strike, as with postal workers, civil servants, and bus drivers who work for Abellio in London.
On Sunday, the government confirmed plans for military staff and civil servants to cover for striking Border Force staff at airports and ports are among the contingency measures set to be discussed at Monday’s Cobra meeting.
Staff at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports will strike for eight days from 23 December to New Year’s Eve.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden will lead the first of two Cobra meetings which will be attended by transport, health, home office and defence ministers. The second will take place on Wednesday.
Public braced for walkouts as ministers accused of 'dangerous' attitude to strikes
Ministers have been accused of a “dangerous” attitude toward strikes as the country braces itself for a wave of walkouts that threaten to bring parts of Britain to a standstill.
Intensified plans to call up the military and civil servants will be discussed at an emergency Cobra meeting on Monday. A second will be held just two days later, less than 24 hours before an unprecedented strike by nurses is due to begin.
But just hours after they warned patients would face “significant” risks, ministers rejected an offer from nursing leaders to suspend Thursday’s action in return for pay talks with the health secretary.
Ministers accused of 'dangerous' attitude to strikes as public braces
Government rejects pay talks with nurses despite warning patients face ‘significant’ risks
UK families will be forced to hold ‘virtual Christmas’, says transport secretary
Transport Secretary has said that many families in the UK will be forced to observe virtual Christmas and miss seeing their loved ones because of rail strikes.
It is the first time a government minister has suggested that the strikes would have a similar impact on the people as Covid this winter.
“This year, many families may have no choice but to alter their plans and have a virtual Christmas again,” said Mark Harper, writing in the Telegraph. “This isn’t due to a new public health pandemic, but because of rail strikes, planned by the RMT union to cause misery during the festive period.”
He called on the RMT members to call off the strike as “this dire situation is not inevitable”.
“Today, RMT union members have a chance to end it. The Government has worked hard to ensure that there is a fair two-year pay deal on the table, one that is not only more generous than pay deals across the private sector, but also comes with a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies.
“RMT union leaders have come out against this deal and remain ideologically intent on pressing ahead with strikes. The very future of our rail industry is too important to be derailed by ideological strike action.”
Drivers warned of lengthy traffic snarls till Christmas
Drivers in the UK are being warned to expect lengthy traffic jams on major routes across the country in the run-up to Christmas as more people are expected to take cars amid strikes.
There would be an estimate of 17 million cars on UK roads on the busiest days for getaway travel will be 23 December and Christmas eve, the AA estimated.
A survey of more than 12,000 motorists indicated that 51 per cent plan to make a car journey on 23 December with 50 per cent expecting to make a trip the following day.
Disruption to rail services due to strikes and engineering work mean more people are likely to switch from trains to road vehicles for their getaway journey.
The M25, the M5 between Bristol and Weston-super-Mare, and the M6 around Birmingham have been identified as potential congestion hotspots by the AA.
Long delays are also anticipated on the M1 from Luton northwards, the M60 and M62 in north-west England, the M4 which runs between west London and south-west Wales, and the M27 in Hampshire.
Additionally, 17 December is expected to be the busiest day for High Streets, retail outlets and shopping centres as 20 per cent of respondents to the survey said they will go Christmas shopping on that day.
AA president Edmund King said: “While December 23 and Christmas Eve look set to be the busiest travelling days, planned industrial action by rail staff may lead to increased levels of cars on our roads.
“Our expert patrols will be working throughout the holidays to help fix cars that suffer problems, while providing assistance to drivers should they be involved in a crash.
“Many breakdowns are preventable, so checking your vehicle before you set off is very important.”
Environment agency says it has plans to minimise disruptions as staff to join strikes
An Environment agency spokesperson has said it is prepared to mitigate disruptions and respond to incidents as thousands of staff members are to take industrial action in the coming weeks.
The members of the Unison union will be working to rule from today in a dispute over pay. They will only work their contracted hours and will refuse to volunteer for “on call” cover for several days.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We have plans in place to minimise any disruption to our essential work to protect the environment and respond to incidents.
“As a public-sector organisation, the Environment Agency remains bound by the pay policy of the government of the day.”
Government to hold Cobra meeting ahead of industrial action
The government is preparing to hold an emergency Cobra meeting today as the country braces for a week of industrial action that threatens to bring the UK to a standstill.
Plans for military staff and civil servants to cover for striking workers in the coming weeks will be top agenda of the meeting today.
The meeting of Cobra (civil contingencies committee) will be headed by Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden. It will be attended by transport, health, home office and defence ministers.
It comes as the country is set to be hit by a wave of strikes over the coming weeks as Royal Mail staff, nurses, paramedics, rail employees and Border Force officials all stage walkouts over jobs, pay and conditions.
It will be followed by another meeting which is set to take place on Wednesday, as the Government aims to avoid scenes of widespread disruption.
Mr Dowden urged the unions to call off the “damaging” strikes.
“The stance the unions have taken will cause disruption for millions of hardworking people over the coming weeks.
“The government will do all it can to mitigate the impact of this action, but the only way to stop the disruption completely is for union bosses to get back round the table and call off these damaging strikes.”
Environment Agency staff are next to walk out in industrial action
Thousands of workers of the Environment Agency in England are expected to take industrial action in the coming weeks, including stopping attending incidents such as floods, water pollution, spills, waste fires and fly-tipping.
Members of the Unison union will be working to rule from today on different days up to and over Christmas in a dispute over pay.
It means the workers will only work their contracted hours, taking all scheduled breaks and rest in full between shifts, and will not accept any unpaid work at this busy time of year for the agency.
In addition, employees will refuse to volunteer for “on call” cover for several days.
Unison’s head of environment Donna Rowe-Merriman said: “Staff are proud to play a vital role in keeping communities safe, but feel constantly taken for granted by a Government that has persistently failed to invest in the Environment Agency.”
“Wages there have been held down for years, prompting many experienced workers to quit for better paid work elsewhere. But as more leave, the pressures increase on those staff left behind. And so it goes on.”
She said the blame for any disruption must be laid solely at the government’s door.
ICYMI: Health secretary accused of 'refusing' to negotiate with striking nurses' leader over her gender
The health secretary is embroiled in a sexism storm after he was accused of being unwilling to negotiate with the leader of striking nurses because she is a woman who mainly represents women.
Steve Barclay was also accused of being a “bullyboy” by Pat Cullen from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), whose members are due to take part in unprecedented industrial action on 15 and 20 December.
The RCN said Mr Barclay was failing to properly engage with nurses, even as he said his “door remains open”.
Health secretary accused of ‘refusing’ to negotiate with female nurses’ leader
‘I think there’s an issue here with us being female,’ RCN boss says
Every date of the rail strikes in December and January
The RMT union has revealed that more than 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will stage a series of 48-hour walk-outs.
Industrial action will take place on 13, 14, 16 and 17 December and on 3, 4, 6 and 7 January.
Train strikes: Every date in December 2022 and January 2023
Widescale walkouts planned for eight dates
ICYMI: Rail strikes could go on 'indefinitely', warns union boss
The current wave of rail strikes could go on “indefinitely” unless ministers back down on their demand for driver-only operation of trains, the head of the RMT union has warned.
Mick Lynch said that progress towards agreement in the dispute over pay and conditions was scuppered last weekend by orders from Whitehall for employers to include the demand, which unions had already indicated they would never accept.
Rail strikes could go on ‘indefinitely’, warns union boss Mick Lynch
Demand for driver-only operation of trains ‘could block any resolution of dispute’
ICYMI: Ministers accused of 'dangerous' stance after they refuse to negotiate with nurses
The government has rejected an offer by nursing leaders to suspend an unprecedented planned strike this week in return for pay talks with the health secretary.
Foreign secretary James Cleverly said Steve Barclay would be happy to discuss issues like working conditions with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) but not wages, arguing it was important to keep “politics” out of the health service.
But shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said the government’s attitude was “dangerous” and “irresponsible” and that ministers were turning down an offer “too good to refuse”.
Ministers accused of ‘dangerous’ stance after they refuse to negotiate with nurses
Nursing leaders have offered to suspend Thursday’s industrial action in return for talks
