The Student Loans Company is considering recommendations that it changes the tone of its correspondence with graduates, including to appear more like a friendly librarian.

Other suggestions include that the public body, in contact with 8 million people in the UK every year, wishes students good luck with their education.

A spokesman for the SLC, which is trying to improve its ‘customer experience’, said that the ideas were being “broadly considered”.

But such a move could prove controversial, with student loan interest rates sent to soar this year as part of a wider cost of living crisis.

The highly respected Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank has warned that students and graduates in England could pay up to 12 per cent interest on their loans this autumn.

The recommendations follow warnings that the SLC’s current tone of voice felt distant and “missed personal touches such as wishing students luck in their studies”, which emerged in the deliberations of a ‘customer panel’ set up by the body.

The minutes of a recent SLC board meeting report that the panel noted that the tone should instead aspire “to be akin to a helpful, friendly librarian”.

A spokesman for the company said that the SLC was “broadly considering” the recommendations.

The SLC’s board also heard recently that improving the experience of customers was one of education minister Michelle Donelan’s top priorities.

The SLC approves around 2 million applications for student finance every year. But overall the company talks to roughly 8 million people a year, once those who are in the process of repaying their loans are included.

There have been a flurry of warnings over the effect the current crisis will have on living standards in the UK in recent days.

Earlier this week inflation hit a 40-year-high and the governor of the Bank of England sounded an “apocalyptic” warning over looming food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hillary Gyebi-Ababio, vice-president for higher education at the National Union of Students, said: “Students need more than just a tone change, they need urgent support on student loans. Amidst a cost of living crisis, it’s simply unfathomable that the maximum interest rate on student loans will be increasing to 12 per cent later this year.

"This is brutal, and will deter thousands of students from going to university. It will also cause unparalleled uncertainty for the millions of graduates already repaying their loans with thousands of pounds added to their debt sheet.”

She added: "Students aren’t cash cows, and we can’t keep taking the brunt of this government’s regressive actions that have left millions exposed to hardship. Education is a right for all, not a product that can be bought and sold for individual gain."

The SLC is understood to be keen to ensure its communications are easy and straightforward for customers to engage with. Sources suggested it was a constant improvement process.

The SLC is technically a non-departmental public body owned mainly by the Department for Education.