First minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged Boris Johnson to bring in financial support for businesses, arguing that she cannot cancel large events in Scotland without more money to compensate the industry.

Ms Sturgeon acknowledged the damage done to hospitality and events firms hit by Omicron cancellations after she urged Scots to “stay at home” either side of Christmas.

She announced a £100m package of Scottish government money “for the impact businesses are already suffering”, including £66m for hospitality, but conceded it was not as much as needed.

Asked why she not yet ordered football matches and other big events to be cancelled, she said: “I can’t do that when I can’t compensate people … I don’t have the ability compensate events.”

Ms Sturgeon said: “Had we the financial support mechanisms in place that were in place earlier in the pandemic, I would be able to give more straightforward advice to events to say, ‘Don’t have events go ahead right now’.”

The SNP leader said she would speak to Mr Johnson later on Friday and would ask him to bring back support schemes “available earlier in the pandemic” – though she stopped short of calling specifically for a return to furlough payments.

“The UK government has to get its finger out – it has to step up and provide this support,” said Ms Sturgeon.

Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford confirmed on Friday that nightclubs in Wales will close from 27 December to combat the risk of Omicron super-spreader events over New Year.

The Labour leader said the Welsh government would provide a package of £60m in financial support to nightclubs – but condemned Mr Johnson’s government for its “refusal” to bring back furlough payments.

He said Wales was “severely constrained by the current position of the UK Treasury and its refusal to open vital support schemes, such as furlough”.

Mr Drakeford also hinted at the prospect of further restrictions in hospitality settings in Wales after Christmas, such as the return of the “rule of six” limit on gatherings. “We may need to put some extra protections in place,” he told BBC Breakfast earlier on Friday.

The Welsh first minster said he will make an announcement on Monday about whether changes will be needed to allow large sporting events to go ahead.

Ms Sturgeon told the press conference that Omicron has replaced Delta as the dominant Covid strain in Scotland and the R rate of the variant’s reproduction is possibly above 4 in Scotland, adding: “The tsunami is now starting to hit us.”

Mr Drakeford said Wales should now brace itself for the “storm of Omicron” ahead in the next few weeks.