Labour has hit back at “ludicrous” claims that Sue Gray was appointed as part of a Boris Johnson stitch up for his involvement in Downing Street parties.

Shadow culture secretary condemned suggestions from Boris Johnson’s allies that Sue Gray’s plans to join Sir Keir Starmer's office show the partygate scandal was manufactured to bring down the former prime minister.

Lucy Powell told Times Radio: “I think that's just a ludicrous claim by Boris Johnson and stands in stark contrast to what he said at the time the report was published, and all the while that the report and the investigation was taking place, when the prime minister - and indeed the rest of the Conservative government - were at pains to tell the country how independent and impartial, and how formidable, Sue Gray was as a civil servant, which she absolutely was.”

Sue Gray’s appointment has caused fury about Tory MPs and aides (PA Archive)

Ms Powell said it was an attempt by Mr Johnson to "vindicate himself further".

Ms Powell insisted “there's no suggestion whatsoever” that Sue Gray would reveal any information to Labour she has been privy to as a senior Cabinet Office official.

Asked whether Ms Gray's knowledge of ministerial appointments and conflicts of interest made her attractive to Labour, Ms Powell told Times Radio: “Absolutely not. And, of course, there's no suggestion whatsoever that Sue would reveal any of that information.

“It's not what she's coming in to do.”

Dave Penman, the leader of a union which represents senior civil servants said it is “extraordinary" that anyone is trying to “trash” Sue Gray's reputation for integrity over her potentially taking a top job with the Labour Party.

Labour condemned criticism of appointing Sue Gray (Getty Images)

Mr Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, pointed out Ms Gray got the job as partygate enforcer after Cabinet Secretary Simon Case had to step down from the investigation when he became embroiled in claims of partying during the pandemic.

He told Sky News: “She was asked when Simon Case had to recuse himself and what she did - which is what civil servants do - is to go after the evidence.

“She produced a report which was welcomed at the time, including by the prime minister.

“Those who are criticising, and I am not saying there is anything wrong with that, (but) they are just trying to smear it on the basis of what happened a year later in relation to Sue's potential appointment with the Labour Party. It is just extraordinary that they are trying to use that.

“What we are talking about here is someone who has given her life to public service.”

Former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said the appointment of Sue Gray “stinks” and called for an inquiry into the move.

Jacob Rees-Mogg said the appointment of Sue Gray ‘stinks’ (AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking on GB News, the close ally of Boris Johnson said her decision to take a job with Labour “invalidates” her report into lockdown parities in Downing Street and Whitehall.

“It is hard not to feel that she has been rewarded and offered a plum job for effectively destroying a prime minister and creating a coup. This blows apart the idea of civil service impartiality. This appointment stinks,” he said.

A Tory MP added this morning that Sue Gray's plans to join Labour “doesn't pass the sniff test.”

Alexander Stafford, a former parliamentary aide to Boris Johnson, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “Of course it's dodgy. How can somebody who only a matter of months ago condemned one prime minister, then go and work for the Leader of the Opposition in such a close capacity?

“This really doesn't pass the sniff test, it really undermines the work that she's done, undermines the civil service and really puts in question Sir Keir's complete judgement.”

Sue Gray’s Partygate report was critical of Downing Street leadership (PA Wire)

Alex Thomas of the Institute for Government think thank said the appointment is “unusual” and “surprising”.

The former civil servant told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I do think this is unusual, it’s surprising. Although civil servants have crossed the aisle before – Jonathan Powell for Tony Blair, or others – I mean, it hasn’t happened before with a civil servant who was still serving of this seniority and with the public profile and career history in the deep centre of government that Sue Gray has.”

He added that “this raises quite tricky questions for the civil service in the long term about the trust of relationship between ministers and civil servants”.

But Mr Thomas said Tory MPs enraged by the move do not “have a good argument when they talk about the partygate report or call into question Sue Gray’s record as a civil servant”, as he had always seen her “behave entirely impartially and equally robustly with ministers and political advisers of any party”.