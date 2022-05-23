Sue Gray Partygate meeting with Boris Johnson instigated by Downing Street official, No 10 admits
A controversial meeting between Boris Johnson and Partygate report author Sue Gray was instigated by a Downing Street official, No 10 has admitted.
The secret meeting sparked a furious row over the weekend, as Downing Street sources insisted that the senior civil servant requested to see the prime minister to discuss the timing of publication, amid claims that close Johnson allies are accusing her of “playing politics” with the report.
But Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson today said that the idea of a meeting was first raised by a senior No 10 official, who suggested to Ms Gray’s team that it would be “helpful” for her to request a meeting. Ms Gray followed the suggestion up, and the meeting with Mr Johnson took place early in May.
The prime minister himself was not aware that the proposal for him to speak with Ms Gray for a second time - following an earlier meeting at the time of the publication of her interim report in January - had initially come from his own team, said the spokesperson. And asked if Mr Johnson suspected Ms Gray of “playing politics”, the spokesperson replied simply: “No.”
