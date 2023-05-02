Sue Gray refused to cooperate with inquiry into her Labour role

Keir Starmer says he's confident Sue Gray hasn't broken any rules
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox
Get our free View from Westminster email
A government inquiry into the departure of senior civil servant Sue Gray to join Labour has been paused after she refused to engage with the probe.
Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said the government would “consider next steps” after Ms Gray “chose not to” make representations as part of the process.
Ms Gray, who led her own Cabinet Office probe into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties being held in Downing Street, was offered a job as Labour leader Keir Starmer's chief of staff in March.
Conservatives have raised concerns that she had been in contact with Labour about the role while she had responsibility for looking into alleged rule-breaking in No.10, prompting the government to launch a Whitehall investigation.
In a statement to the House of Commons, Mr Dowden said the government had made a “confidential assessment” about whether the former Partygate inquiry chair had broken any rules in engaging with the opposition and had forwarded it to the Whitehall anti-corruption watchdog.
But the written statement did not say whether the Cabinet Office deemed her to have broken rules, as had been suggested.
Instead, Mr Dowden pointedly quoted the directory of civil service guidance which says any contact between senior civil servants and leading members of opposition parties should be cleared by ministers.
He also stressed the requirement for “absolute trust” between officials and ministers, while pointing out that her role meant she was considered as being under the “politically restricted” category of the Civil Service Management Code. He goes on to say that “impartiality and perceived impartiality” of the civil service is “constitutionally vital to the conduct of government”.
The statement came as an expected official report into Ms Gray’s conduct failed to materialise on Tuesday –apparently after intense discussions between cabinet secretary Simon Case and Conservative ministers.
The report would have represented a significant political intervention against a former civil servant, and would have come just days before the local elections when the government is meant to observe so-called “purdah” rules on political impartiality.
Labour has been approached for comment regarding the government’s claims.
Sir Keir had denied this morning that he had held discussions with Ms Gray about employing her while she was investigating his opponent Boris Johnson.
"I'm confident she hasn't broken any of the rules," he told the BBC.
Under Whitehall rules, top civil servants are expected to wait a minimum of three months before taking up outside employment.
They are also meant to check with the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) if they take a job within two years of leaving government.
The watchdog can recommend a delay of up to two years in starting a new job, though it has no power to block appointments.
Acoba is yet to make it decision, which will be made separately to the Cabinet Office inquiry triggered by the government.
Ms Gray was deputy permanent secretary in the Cabinet Office from May 2021 to March 2023.
UK news in pictures
Show all 50
Her Partygate investigation was originally conducted by cabinet secretary Simon Case, but he recused himself after reports one of the lockdown-breaking events had been held in his own office.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies