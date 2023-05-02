Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A row has erupted over the future of Britain’s top civil servant amid claims the service has “never been weaker, more demoralised or less powerfully led”.

Leading political historian Sir Anthony Seldon, who has written studies of every prime minister since John Major, called for cabinet secretary Simon Case to resign, saying he no longer has “the authority or experience” to renew the civil service after a period of turmoil.

It comes amid reports that Mr Case’s personal views towards Partygate investigator Sue Gray are partly behind a push for the former civil servant to be made to wait before taking up a role Sir Keir Starmer’s chief-of-staff.

Describing the civil service as “a team without a captain”, Sir Anthony told The Times: “With great sadness, because Case has been an exceptional public servant, I have concluded that the time has come to release him for a fresh leader charged with guiding, modernising and reforming the civil service, and providing renewed grip as cabinet secretary.”

But Tory former health minister Lord Bethell hit back at Sir Anthony’s comment, saying that criticism of the cabinet secretary is coming from “fed up” sources.

He told Times Radio: “I just don’t recognise a lot of the stories that have been told, they seem very one-sided. It seems like a lot of them come from the same people who were fed up with the civil servants at the heart of the Boris administration. There’s a lot of friction in them.

“Simon Case is not the typical candidate for the job, but he is a very, very emollient player who is good at smoothing over problems. He has some real strengths, and this hatchet job of trying to get him out. I don’t know. It doesn’t sit right with me.”

Lord Bethell added that Mr Case is being treated as a “scapegoat” for failures in the civil service, which he said was “unfair”.

Pressure is mounting on Mr Case after his involvement in the “Cash for Boris” row which led to the resignation of BBC chairman Richard Sharp last week.

Pressure is mounting on Mr Case after his involvement in the “cash for Boris” row which led to the resignation of BBC chairman Richard Sharp last week.

He came under fire for failing to take notes or bring anybody to a meeting with Mr Sharp in December 2020 at which Mr Johnson’s finances were discussed.

Mr Sharp told investigator Adam Heppinstall that he told Mr Case about his application to run the BBC and that he presumed the cabinet secretary would note any potential conflict of interests.

He was thought to be considering quitting in March after some of his private WhatsApp messages were made public by the journalist Isabel Oakeshott. In one exchange Mr Case suggested it was “hilarious” that travellers were being “locked up” in so-called quarantine hotels.

And the cabinet secretary, appointed by Boris Johnson in September 2020, has also become embroiled in the row over Ms Gray’s planned switch from high-ranking Whitehall position to the Labour leader’s chief-of-staff.

Simon Case was appointed by Boris Johnson in September 2020 (PA Archive)

Mr Case has been accused of pursuing a vendetta against Ms Gray.

The Times has also been told by senior Whitehall officials Mr Case is “not the right person” to run the civil service, with others calling for “a fresh start”.

On Tuesday foreign secretary James Cleverly also defended the cabinet secretary, saying he has always found Mr Case “very thoughtful and very professional”.

Mr Cleverly told Sky News: “It is the Prime Minister’s appointment and the only person who Simon needs to have the confidence of is the prime minister.”

The Cabinet Office, meanwhile, said the government has an “ambitious plan” to reform the civil service and Mr Case is “focused” on the job.

A spokesperson said: “The Cabinet Secretary is focused on leading the Civil Service to deliver on this plan and the Government’s priorities."

Downing Street also said Rishi Sunak had full confidence in Mr Case.

The spokesman said: “This is a process that is being carried out by the Cabinet Office, not by one single individual.

“Of course, the cabinet secretary is focused on delivering the prime minister’s priorities. You heard the prime minister speak quite recently about his regard for the cabinet secretary.”

The spokesman said: “The cabinet secretary is closely involved in all the prime minister’s priorities, particularly on small boats, and that work continues even this week.”