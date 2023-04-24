Civil service chief ‘accused Boris Johnson of lying’ over Partygate

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The civil service chief Simon Case accused Boris Johnson of lying during the Partygate scandal, according to a new book about the former Tory prime minister’s tumultuous time at No 10.

The cabinet secretary’s struggles with Mr Johnson during the saga are detailed in a new book Sir Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell, Johnson at 10.

“I don’t know what more I can do to stand up to a prime minister who lies,” Mr Case is quoted as telling an associate, according to an extract published in The Times.

The cabinet secretary told the associate that he had attempted to confront Mr Johnson but “he doesn’t listen to me”.

However, the book does not offer detail on the context for Mr Case’s remarks – such as when he may have thought Mr Johnson had lied or the what advice he gave about gatherings at No 10 during the Covid crisis.

It raised the possibility that the cabinet secretary could be asked to appear before MPs still investigating whether Mr Johnson lied to parliament about what he knew of rule-breaking parties.

The cross-party privileges committee is expected to meet this week to decide whether to summon any more witnesses before concluding the probe. It is said to be “not too late” for fresh evidence.

Mr Case is also quoted as telling an associate that he did not want to quit “so soon after Mark [Sedwill] has left”, saying: “What’s the guarantee that he won’t bring in someone in my place even less able to stand up to [Mr Johnson]?”

The Cabinet Office said it would not comment “alleged conversations”, but did not give an outright denial of the claim about Mr Case.

A friend of Case said it was “deeply disappointing that a respected author has written this without checking its veracity”.

Mr Case has been under pressure since Matt Hancock’s leaked messages showed him criticising Mr Johnson and mocking holidaymakers forced to isolate during Covid.

Tory MPs have criticised Mr Case and expressed surprise he managed to avoid fines during the Partygate saga, since he was photographed at some of the rule-breaking events.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “We are not commenting on alleged conversations or speculation. We have had no previous contact from the author regarding these claims.”

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “Boris Johnson gave evidence to the privileges committee and will study its findings when they are brought forward. Our understanding of Simon Case’s position is that he does not believe Boris Johnson knowingly or deliberately misled parliament.”