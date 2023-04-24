✕ Close Sudan: French military evacuate citizens from Khartoum

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Trapped Britons stuck in the thick of heavy fighting in Sudan’s capital city Khartoum have accused the UK of abandoning them.

The Independent has spoken to a father-of-two who claimed that the British embassy has fled despite advising British nationals in the war-torn country to stay put after fierce clashes erupted between the country’s two top generals.

The man, who who asked for his name to be withheld for his safety, said the embassy “cut and run” leaving British nationals behind and “ignoring their own advice to stay put”.

It comes as over 420 people, including 264 civilians, have been killed and over 3,700 wounded in fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The RSF said the armed forces unleashed air strikes on the upscale area of Kafouri, north of Khartoum. There was no immediate army comment.

Over the weekend, fighting raged in Omdurman, a city across the Nile River from Khartoum, residents said, despite a hoped-for ceasefire to coincide with the three-day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.