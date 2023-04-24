Sudan war – live: Britons stuck in Khartoum accuse UK of abandoning them
British man says embassy ‘cut and run’ leaving UK nationals to fend for themselves
Trapped Britons stuck in the thick of heavy fighting in Sudan’s capital city Khartoum have accused the UK of abandoning them.
The Independent has spoken to a father-of-two who claimed that the British embassy has fled despite advising British nationals in the war-torn country to stay put after fierce clashes erupted between the country’s two top generals.
The man, who who asked for his name to be withheld for his safety, said the embassy “cut and run” leaving British nationals behind and “ignoring their own advice to stay put”.
It comes as over 420 people, including 264 civilians, have been killed and over 3,700 wounded in fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The RSF said the armed forces unleashed air strikes on the upscale area of Kafouri, north of Khartoum. There was no immediate army comment.
Over the weekend, fighting raged in Omdurman, a city across the Nile River from Khartoum, residents said, despite a hoped-for ceasefire to coincide with the three-day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
Foreign Office minister says government is doing ‘everything we can’ to get British nationals out of Sudan
The government is doing “everything we can” to get British nationals out of Sudan, Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said.
“We will do everything we can, and I mean everything, to get our British citizens out,” he told Sky News.
“Our intention always has been to facilitate the exit of our own citizens as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Mr Mitchell could not say when that might happen, but said “every single option is being explored in detail”.
Asked why diplomats, but not citizens, were evacuated, he said that “we have a specific duty of care, a legal duty of care, to our own staff and our diplomats” and that there had been “a very specific threat to the diplomatic community” in Khartoum.
British families yet to be evacuated from Sudan ‘kill pets’ while waiting
British nationals trapped in Sudan have said they feel “abandoned” by the UK Government as the Foreign Secretary warned that help will remain “severely limited” until a ceasefire is reached.
James Cleverly has faced questions about why British diplomats had been prioritised over other UK citizens following a night-time evacuation mission to rescue embassy staff from the African nation as internal warring rages on.
It comes as there could be more than 4,000 British nationals hoping to be evacuated from Sudan, according to Alicia Kearns.
British families stranded in Sudan ‘kill pets’ while waiting
It comes as there could be more than 4,000 British nationals hoping to be evacuated from Sudan, according to Alicia Kearns
Trapped Britons say Foreign Office won’t help them escape Sudan warzone
A British man trapped in Sudan‘s capital for almost a week has said the Foreign Office has done nothing to evacuate citizens, despite the ferocious bombing and gunfire.
The father-of-two, who asked for his name to be withheld for his safety, is sheltering in central Khartoum with his wife and children as well as 20 other foreign civilians.
The group, who are mostly aid workers, have been trapped in the epicentre of the fighting since Saturday when the fiercest clashes erupted between the country’s two top generals.
Trapped Britons say Foreign Office won’t help them escape Sudan warzone
Foreign nationals, including Brits, have been left to fend for themselves in Khartoum as governments, aid agencies say it is too dangerous to run evacuations
Welcome...
... to our liveblog where we will keep you updated on the latest from Sudan.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies