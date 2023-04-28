BBC chairman quits over role in £800k ‘Cash for Boris’ loan

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Richard Sharp has resigned asBBC chairman after a damning report into the ‘cash for Boris’ row found he breached strict rules on public appointments.

Mr Sharp, a Conservative Party donor, said he was standing down in the interests of the broadcaster.

But Labour said he should have been sacked “weeks ago” after his role in an up to £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson in Downing Street emerged.

And a former commissioner for public appointments called for Mr Johnson’s role in the saga to be examined further.

Rishi Sunak also came under pressure to ensure the process to appoint a new BBC chairman is more transparent.

It came as:

- An inquiry found Mr Sharp had failed to disclose potential conflicts of interest during his application to become BBC chair.

- It discovered that an appointment panel was told Mr Sharp was the only candidate ‘supported by ministers’.

- Leaks about ‘preferred candidates’ may have deterred other applicants.

- Gary Lineker tweeted: “The BBC chairman should not be selected by the government of the day. Not now, not ever.”

- A former deputy prime minister said trust in the BBC had been damaged.

- There were calls for the next chairman to be a woman

Mr Sharp has been under pressure to resign since it emerged he was involved in helping to secure the loan.

He introduced his friend Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of Mr Johnson who wanted to help him with his financial woes, to the Cabinet Office.

But Mr Sharp held on even after a damning report by MPs warned he was damaging trust in the BBC by remaining in post.

In the 24 hours before the results of the inquiry were published however, the director general of the corporation Tim Davie visited Mr Sharp at his home, the BBC reported.

Journalists had been told to expect Adam Heppinstall KC’s findings around 10am.

But just minutes earlier came the announcement that Mr Sharp would stand down.

Almost immediately he appeared on the BBC News Channel reading pre-prepared statement, with a BBC logo prominently displayed behind him. There were no questions afterwards.

The BBC Trust also released a statement, congratulating Mr Sharp for his achievements.

In his resignation statement, Mr Sharp insisted that his breach of the rules was “inadvertent and not material”.

“Nevertheless, I have decided that it is right to prioritise the interests of the BBC,” the former Goldman Sachs banker added.A former deputy prime minister has said the Sharp crisis had damaged trust in the BBC.

Damian Green, who is now the chair of the Commons Culture committee, said: “The undoubted damage Mr Sharp’s failure to disclose perceived conflicts of interest has caused to trust in the BBC, the public appointments process and to Mr Sharp’s reputation could all have been avoided had he chosen to be more open with the facts when he appeared before (our) committee more than two years ago.”

He called on ministers to replace Mr Sharp with someone with the “integrity and impartiality” needed for the role.

There were also calls for more examination of Mr Johnson’s role.

Sir Peter Riddell, who was commissioner when Mr Sharp took the job, said the ex- prime minister's role "hasn't really been discussed enough", because it was outside the remit of the inquiry.

"He himself was conflicted...,” he told BBC Radio 4's World At One programme: ”Should he have recused himself from the appointment given he knew about Richard Sharp helping him out on this loan?”

Sir Alistair Graham, a former chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, told The Independent it was “pretty clear” Mr Sharp’s position was untenable.

But he also criticised Mr Johnson’s role in the scandal, saying: “He should have known not to be involved in financial issues with a candidate for a BBC position, knowing that he was going to take the final decision.”

Sir Alistair also called for future appointments to be taken out the hands of the prime minister and made by a panel of independent experts.

He said: “It would be better if there was an alternative to genuinely underpin the independence of the BBC.”

Former Tory culture minister Lord Vaizey said Mr Sharp’s resignation was a chance for the BBC to appoint its first female chair.

He said he would have “preferred” Mr Sharp to stay but “this is a great opportunity to appoint a first female head of the BBC.”

Lord Vaizey also said there was a “legitimate debate” to be had over whether public roles should be filled with “political friends” and party donors.

Senior SNP MP John Nicolson, who also sits on the culture committee, said the fact Mr Sharp had the job in the first place was “mad”.

The next BBC chair must not be a Tory donor he said as he called for an end to party political appointments to “plum public service positions”.

The report found that Mr Sharp failed to disclose two potential conflicts of interest during the application process to be BBC chair.

One was over the loan.

But the inquiry also found that Mr Sharp had another conflict of interest - he had told the prime minister in advance that he wanted to be BBC chair, something he disputes .

Mr Sharp accepted that he should have explained to the appointment panel that he was making an introduction to help Mr Johnson with his finances. “He says that his failure to disclose was entirely inadvertent”, the report says.