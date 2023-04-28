Richard Sharp news – live: BBC chair braced for imminent ‘cash for Boris’ report
Rishi Sunak may have to decide the chair’s fate if he is reluctant to resign
BBC chairman Richard Sharp is braced for a “damning” report into his appointment to the role after he helped facilitate an £800,000 loan guarantee for Boris Johnson.
The investigation by barrister Adam Heppinstall KC is expected to be published on Friday morning.
According to the Times, the “damning” investigation will leave the BBC chair battling for his career as it will conclude Mr Sharp breached the rules by creating a perception of a conflict of interest.
But he was said to be reluctant to resign, which would leave it to prime minister Rishi Sunak to determine his fate. The newspaper report could not be confirmed.
Mr Sharp, a former Conservative donor, was appointed to the influential role overseeing the public broadcaster’s independence in 2021.
Mr Sharp helped put Sam Blyth, a distant relative of Mr Johnson’s, in touch with Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, because Mr Blyth wanted to provide the then prime minister with the loan facility.
What could happen to Richard Sharp
BBC chair Richard Sharp should consider stepping down after jeopardising public trust in the corporation over the “cash for Boris” row, its former head of television news has said.
Writing for The Independent, Roger Mosey said Mr Sharp’s position appeared to be untenable – warning that there was an “ever-stronger sense that the end credits are about to roll” on his tenure.
Mr Sharp has been under growing pressure since a cross-party group of MPs found that he had made “significant errors of judgement” by acting as a go-between for an £800,000 loan guarantee for Boris Johnson.
‘Damning’ report exposes how ‘extraordinary’ incident is
According to The Times the investigation by Adam Heppinstall KC into whether Mr Sharp should have disclosed the talks is “lengthy.”
Mr Heppinstall's findings were said to be “damning”. One source said: “When it's all laid out clearly, it exposes just how extraordinary the whole episode is.”
Mr Sharp's lawyers are understood to have disputed criticisms made by Heppinstall after receiving a letter summarising his findings this month. This means that some aspects of the report may since have been toned down.
Report into Richard Sharp’s appointment as BBC chairman due to be published
BBC chairman Richard Sharp is braced for a report into his appointment to the role after he helped facilitate an £800,000 loan guarantee for Boris Johnson.
MPs have already criticised Mr Sharp’s “significant errors of judgment”.
He has admitted introducing his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Mr Johnson who wanted to help him with his financial troubles, to the Cabinet Office in 2020.
In January the following year he was named as the government’s preferred candidate to be BBC chairman.
The Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee confirmed his appointment but was not aware of his role in helping to facilitate the loan.
Report into Richard Sharp’s appointment as BBC chairman due to be published
The result of the investigation is expected on Friday morning.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live blog covering the publication of a report into whether BBC chair Richard Sharp breached rules by securing a loan for former prime minister Boris Johnson before he was appointed to his role.
