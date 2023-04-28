✕ Close BBC chair Richard Sharp discusses his donations to the Tories

BBC chairman Richard Sharp is braced for a “damning” report into his appointment to the role after he helped facilitate an £800,000 loan guarantee for Boris Johnson.

The investigation by barrister Adam Heppinstall KC is expected to be published on Friday morning.

According to the Times, the “damning” investigation will leave the BBC chair battling for his career as it will conclude Mr Sharp breached the rules by creating a perception of a conflict of interest.

But he was said to be reluctant to resign, which would leave it to prime minister Rishi Sunak to determine his fate. The newspaper report could not be confirmed.

Mr Sharp, a former Conservative donor, was appointed to the influential role overseeing the public broadcaster’s independence in 2021.

Mr Sharp helped put Sam Blyth, a distant relative of Mr Johnson’s, in touch with Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, because Mr Blyth wanted to provide the then prime minister with the loan facility.