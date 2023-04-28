Richard Sharp report: The findings

Richard Sharp has resigned as BBC chairman, after a report found he breached the governance code for public appointments.

Mr Sharp was appointed in 2021, but became embroiled in a row in January following claims he helped Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan.

In 2020 Mr Johnson, who was Prime Minister, was having financial problems, when Mr Sharp’s friend approached the future chairman, offering to help Johnson.

Just weeks later the PM appointed Mr Sharp as chairman.

Following the release of the report, Mr Sharp claimed that the breach was “inadvertent and not material.”

