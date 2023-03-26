Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour has denied claims that top civil servant Sue Gray was in talks about taking a job as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff for more than 12 months.

The move to appoint the official who oversaw the Partygate inquiry into Boris Johnson’s government has sparked outrage from Tory allies of the former PM who cried “stitch up”.

Labour has insisted that Ms Gray was approached after a vacancy arose in the autumn – long after she completed her May 2022 Partygate report.

But Cabinet Office officials believe contact with Labour may have been going on for more than a year, according to the Mail on Sunday.

A government source told the paper: “One of Sue Gray’s managers has told Cabinet Office officials that they believe secret contacts with Labour began well before last November [and] may have been going on for over 12 months. It all appears to have been done ‘off the books’.”

But a spokesperson for Sir Keir categorically denied that Ms Gray had been in talks with the party for a year. The Labour spokesperson said: “As is well documented and Keir has said, the chief of staff vacancy only arose in autumn 2022.”

Labour said Sir Keir was “delighted” that Ms Gray is hoping to join Labour team when the news she quit her top Whitehall job was revealed earlier this month.

The Cabinet Office is “reviewing the circumstances” under which Ms Gray resigned, as she also wait to hear from the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) – the watchdog which scrutinises roles taken by ex-ministers and top civil servants – on the suitability of the appointment.

Jacob Rees-Mogg and other Johnson allies have said the Sue Gray report now appeared to be “a left-wing stitch-up against a Tory prime minister” and questioned her influence on the privileges committee investigation into whether Mr Johnson lied.

Labour sources had said Ms Gray had no dealings with MPs on the cross-party committee – who gathered evidence independently – while in talks with the job.

The Mail reports that Ms Gray wrote to committee chair Harriet Harman to say they that identity of some No 10 officials who provided evidence should remain confidential.

Sue Gray at centre of row over Partygate and Labour appointment (Alamy)

The row comes as Michael Gove said he believed Mr Johnson’s defence given at the Partygate inquiry. Asked on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg whether he accepted the former PM’s evidence, he said: “Yes, I did.”

Grilled on whether Mr Johnson had always told the truth, the levelling up secretary replied: “I think that all of us will at some point have told a white lie or an untruth.”

Mr Gove said: “But I think the fundamental thing here … what was Boris’ argument? He was working incredibly hard [during Covid], every hour that the Lord sent in order to try and do the right thing.”

He added: “I am inclined to give him not just the benefit of the doubt but to believe that when he places his hand on his heart and he said he did not think he was breaking the rules, I do believe him.”

Commenting on Mr Johnson’s political future and his appearance in front of the privileges committee, ex-Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith told GB News: “I didn’t really watch it very much, because I was busy doing other things. I never write anybody off and I’d certainly not write Boris off.”

Meanwhile, Leave.EU co-founder Arron Banks – the so-called “bad boy of Brexit” is said to have held talks with a leading ally Mr Johnson, Lord Peter Cruddas.

The pair men to discuss Lord Cruddas’ Conservative Democratic Organisation (CDO) – a group aimed at handing more power to the Tory grassroots, according to the Sunday Times.

Lawyers acting for the Tory peer – whose organisation launched on the back of an unsuccessful “bring back Boris” campaign – said the pair they had met for lunch and drinks but the work of the CDO was “only discussed in passing”.