Downing Street denies Boris Johnson told Sue Gray to drop Partygate inquiry
Downing Street has denied that Boris Johnson asked Sue Gray to drop her investigation into Partygate in a secret meeting with the senior civil servant earlier this month.
An unnamed Whitehall source was today quoted in The Times as saying that the prime minister suggested to Ms Gray that she could ditch plans for publication, asking “Is there much point in doing it now that it’s all out there?”
But Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson today said he “did not recognise” the report.
“The prime minister did not ask her to drop the report or not proceed with the report,” said the spokesperson. “It was the prime minister who commissioned the report and he wants the report to be published.”
Asked whether Mr Johnson suggested that withholding the finished report from publication was an option, the spokesperson replied: “I don’t believe that is correct.”
Mr Johnson has repeatedly promised that the Whitehall mandarin’s findings will be made public in as near as possible to the form in which she hands them over to Downing Street. Aides have said it may be necessary to redact some details for data protection reasons.
