Sue Gray news – live: Boris Johnson yet to receive lockdown parties report as PM awaits key probe findings
Cabinet Office probe said to be in possession of new photographs showing gatherings in Downing Street
The highly-anticipated report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 is yet to reach the prime minister, it was confirmed on Wednesday morning.
However Downing Street has said Boris Johnson wants to publish it – in full or in part – “as soon as possible”, meaning its potentially explosive findings may be known in the coming hours.
Reports suggested Sue Gray, who is leading the Cabinet Office investigation, was in possession of photographs showing parties in Downing Street, including images of the PM, alcohol bottles and people stood close together. Sky News said it understood the photos had been “handed over to investigators” by government “officials”.
Plans to bring the so-called partygate scandal to a swift conclusion this week were thrown into chaos on Tuesday after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced that the force was launching its own inquiry into possible criminal offences by government staff.
Truss supports PM ‘100%'
Liz Truss has said she supports Boris Johnson “100 per cent”.
Asked if Mr Johnson should resign if he has broken the law or misled Parliament, the foreign secretary told Sky News: “The Prime Minister has appeared before Parliament, he has apologised for what has happened.
“He’s admitted that mistakes were made and I 100 per cent support him, and want him to continue as prime minister.”
Ms Truss said she found out about the police investigation into partygate after Cabinet met on Tuesday.
She said: “I was aware yesterday there would be a police investigation. Personally, I was aware after Cabinet.”
Asked if the PM should have told her before, she said: “The police are ... operationally independent from the Government, so I think it’s right that the government finds out after the police have made that decision.”
Liz Truss empty-chaired by GMB
Liz Truss is the minister put forward for this morning’s broadcast round.
She earlier conducted a slightly tetchy interview with Sky News’ Kay Burley, who was clearly frustrated at the foreign secretary’s apparent unwillingness to comment on the soon-to-be-published Sue Gray report.
However it appears Ms Truss has not turned up for her Good Morning Britain interview. The ITV show has decided to empty-chair the cabinet minister in response:
What the papers are saying?
As Boris Johnson awaits the publication of Sue Gray’s report into possible lockdown breaches during alleged parties at Downing Street, the story has splashed over the front page of most major newspapers.
“Johnson gears up for survival fight as Gray hastens to release findings”, headlined the Financial Times as it quoted a Tory MP saying the prime minister “believes he’ll get out of this. His optimism is more than skin deep.”
The Guardian front page also focussed on the “PM’s peril”, adding that Mr Johnson is bracing for “the most perilous 48 hours of his premiership, with exasperated Conservative MPs due to see an official report into Downing Street parties that has now triggered a criminal inquiry”.
“Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to publish Sue Gray’s report into the ‘partygate’ allegations in full, after the Metropolitan Police cleared the way for its release,” reported The Telegraph.
The Times reported with a straight top line: “Johnson faces police interview over parties.”
The Daily Mail, however, steered away from most other papers as it declared that the country “lost all sense of proportion” for investigating the possible Covid-lockdown.
The Sun focussed on the Partygate investigation by Scotland Yard, headlining it as “cops probe partygate”.
Downing Street 'yet to receive' Gray’s inquiry report
Sue Gray has not yet handed in her findings about the possible lockdown breaches at No 10, reported PA.
The senior civil servant’s inquiry was expected to be finalised this week, with media reports suggesting it could be published as early as Wednesday, coinciding with Prime Minister’s Questions.
However, sources at Downing Street told PA that they have not yet received the reports about alleged coronavirus rule-breaking parties.
Johnson ‘probably committed several offences’, claims Thornberry
Labour MP Emily Thornberry took a swing at prime minister Boris Johnson claiming he “probably committed several offences”.
Her comments came after Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced that the force will mount its own inquiry into possible criminal offences by government staff.
Speaking to LBC, Ms Thornberry said: “I think he’s probably committed several offences. “But, you know, I mean I’m happy to wait until the Met have finished their investigation.”
Partygate report expected to be released on Wednesday
The explosive findings of Sue Gray’s inquiry into alleged coronavirus rule-breaking parties at Downing Street are expected to be released as early as Wednesday.
The conservative critics of Prime Minister Boris Johnson expect the report to be “damning” enough to hang his future in the balance and trigger 54 letters of no confidence from MPs.
Partygate report could be published within 24 hours, after police launch inquiry
Rebel Tories expect findings to trigger wave of demands for PM’s removal
Timeline of alleged No 10 parties during Covid restrictions
You’d be forgiven for losing track of all the parties the government has been accused of throwing while the rest of the country was following strict Covid guidance.
From the infamous No 10 garden gathering to alleged basement parties the night before Prince Philip’s funeral, and now the PM’s 56th birthday gathering, there are more than a few key dates to remember.
Here, our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden, political correspondent Ashley Cowburn and Joe Sommerlad look at all the allegations of gatherings and what rules were in place at the times they were held.
Downing Street: Timeline of alleged gatherings across government during Covid restrictions
ICYMI: Loyal Tory MP claims Boris Johnson was ‘ambushed with a cake’
What do we know about the police officers investigating partygate?
The Met Police’s deputy assistant commissioner, Jane Connors, will oversee the force’s special inquiry team in their investigation into alleged rule-breaking Downing Street parties.
Officers are said to be looking into eight parties and could issue fines. Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick told the London Assembly earlier that fixed penalty notices would not “necessarily be issued in every instance and to every person involved”.
But, who is Ms Connors and what is the special inquiry team? PA’s William Janes explains:
What do we know about the police team investigating No 10 parties?
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors is overseeing the team
Difference between ‘Covid rules’ and ‘law’ being broken in partygate inquiry
As our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden explains:
