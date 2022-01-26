✕ Close Boris Johnson ‘welcomes’ Met investigation as it will 'provide the public the clarity it needs'

The highly-anticipated report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 is yet to reach the prime minister, it was confirmed on Wednesday morning.

However Downing Street has said Boris Johnson wants to publish it – in full or in part – “as soon as possible”, meaning its potentially explosive findings may be known in the coming hours.

Reports suggested Sue Gray, who is leading the Cabinet Office investigation, was in possession of photographs showing parties in Downing Street, including images of the PM, alcohol bottles and people stood close together. Sky News said it understood the photos had been “handed over to investigators” by government “officials”.

Plans to bring the so-called partygate scandal to a swift conclusion this week were thrown into chaos on Tuesday after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced that the force was launching its own inquiry into possible criminal offences by government staff.