Three Tory MPs have announced submitting letters of no confidence against Boris Johnson in a single day, bringing the total number to publicly call the prime minister to resign amid the Downing Street parties scandal to 12.

As Mr Johnson prepared to face Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs on Wednesday, former minister Tobias Ellwood announced he was sending a letter to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady – 54 of which are needed to trigger a leadership vote.

The influential Tory MP was followed by Anthony Mangnall, who said the PM’s “actions and mistruths are overshadowing” the work of his colleagues. Shortly afterwards, veteran Tory Gary Streeter did the same, saying: “I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British public with attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street.”

Meanwhile, the Belfast government announced that Brexit port food checks in Northern Ireland will be halted from midnight on Wednesday – reigniting the battle with the EU over the inspections. It came as levelling up secretary Michael Gove delivered his long-awaited statement to MPs on how the government intends to close the gap between richer and poorer regions.