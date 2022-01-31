Boris Johnson news – live: Dominic Cummings says it is his ‘duty to get rid’ of PM amid Partygate ‘time bomb’
Former Downing Street adviser compares Johnson to Roman emperor in scathing interview
Dominic Cummings says he believes it is his “duty to get rid” of the prime minister, describing his campaign against Boris Johnson as “an unpleasant but necessary job” like “fixing the drains”.
In a rare interview with New York magazine, the PM’s ex-chief adviser called his former boss a “complete f***wit” and took aim at his ability to lead the country. Mr Cummings’ latest attack came after former home secretary David Blunkett suggested MI5 is likely taking an “urgent look” into how big of a “security risk” Mr Johnson is amid the ongoing Partygate furore.
It is still unclear when Sue Gray’s report into the No 10 lockdown-busting parties scandal will be delivered to Mr Johnson, after the Metropolitan Police insisted it be censored to avoid prejudicing the force’s own probe.
Meanwhile, a former defence chief said the PM is too weakened by the issue to intervene in the Ukraine crisis. “He will travel to Moscow, or wherever he’s going in eastern Europe this week, but everyone will know that he’s a man with a time bomb sitting under him,” General Richard Dannatt told Times Radio.
Fears over new plans to seize ‘Brexit freedoms’
A bonfire of EU laws on everything from data privacy to road standards will be forced through behind parliament’s back under new plans to seize “Brexit freedoms”, it is feared.
The alarm has been raised over the announcement of a single Bill to remove all unwanted “retained law” – using backstage regulations, instead of allowing full scrutiny and votes, reports our deputy political editor Rob Merrick.
It marks the two-year anniversary of the UK leaving the EU, to cut “red tape”, Boris Johnson claimed – provoking ridicule, as truckers queue for many miles to get through Brexit checks at the Channel ports.
Bonfire of EU laws ‘behind parliament’s back’ under plans to seize ‘Brexit freedoms’
Move marks the two-year anniversary of UK leaving EU, to cut ‘red tape’ – provoking ridicule, as queues lengthen at Dover
‘Surprised’ critics react to news compulsory Covid jabs being scrapped
There are already mixed reactions to the news Sajid Javid is poised to U-turn on making Covid vaccinations mandatory for health and social care workers in the UK.
ITV News’ Anushka Asthana says she will be “slightly surprised if it’s being fully scrapped”.
Kevin Maguire, of the Daily Mirror, branded the update evidence of the government’s “chaos and incompetence with another ill-thought plan”.
Meanwhile, someone who goes by the name London Nurse 2016 on social media said simply:
Government ‘guilty of negligence’ over unused PPE, say Lib Dems
There’s more trouble for the government as ministers are accused of “negligence on an industrial scale”, after it emerged around half a billion pounds has been spent on personal protective equipment (PPE) deemed unfit for use.
The Lib Democrats warned against waste at a time when “pockets don’t run deep” after a parliamentary written question revealed that billions of PPE items in government stocks either cannot be used or are not currently needed.
The question, tabled by Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain, asked for the amount of PPE purchased by the government that has not been put to use because it is unwanted or unusable, along with its total cost. In response, health minister Edward Argar said the PPE programme has ordered over 36.4 billion items since March 2020, of which 3.4 billion units are currently identified as “potential excess stock”, with a purchase price of roughly £2.2bn.
In addition, a total of 6.96 billion items are not currently provided to frontline services. And of these, Mr Argar said 1.2 billion - purchased for an estimated £458m - are “deemed to be not fit for use”.
While Ms Chamberlain branded the government “negligent”, a Department of Health spokesperson said there are a “range of measures” that can be followed to ensure the unused items do not go to waste.
These include “sales, donations, re-use and recycling or recovering costs from the supplier,” the spokesperson said. “In addition, we are working on plans to extend shelf life where appropriate.”
Head of civil service asked to stop civil servants drawing up indyref2 prospectus
An update on Scottish independence now, after the head of the civil service was urged to step in and stop the Scottish government planning for a second independence referendum.
Nicola Sturgeon announced in the Programme for Government last year that civil servants would resume work on a plan for how Scotland would look outside the UK. And it emerged this week that 11 civil servants were doing just that.
However, on Sunday, shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray wrote to cabinet secretary Simon Case calling for an investigation that will “ultimately reverse” the decision.
“Many would consider this a deeply inappropriate use of public funds at any time, but not least while Scotland is still in the midst of a pandemic, when energy bills are rising and families’ household budgets are squeezed,” the letter to Mr Case -head of the UK’s civil service - said.
It went on: “The Scottish National Party is of course perfectly entitled to set out its plans for separation, but Scottish taxpayers should not be expected to foot the bill for a prospectus which the majority have already rejected in a national referendum. I consider this to be an inappropriate and entirely wasteful use of taxpayers’ money and hope that you will investigate and ultimately reverse this decision.”
A spokesman for the Scottish government argued, in a statement given to the PA news agency, that a civil servant’s role is to “support the elected government of the day in developing and implementing its policies”. A view which Tory MSP, and anti-independence mouthpiece, Adam Tomkins shared.
It is understood the prospectus being drawn up will replace the current independence white paper, published before the 2014 referendum, which laid out the various policy positions that would be put in place in an independent Scotland.
Watch: Ex-home secretary brands Johnson a ‘security threat’
Super-rich Russian oligarchs in London will be hit with tough new sanctions to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine, even if it hurts the UK economy, Liz Truss says.
The foreign secretary rejected claims that the power and wealth of Russians in so-called “Londongrad” will prevent the UK – and the West as a whole – punishing Vladimir Putin’s aggression.
Ms Truss said legislation for new sanctions is imminent, alongside the expected sending of 1,000 further British troops to Estonia and warships to the Black Sea.
Read our deputy political editor Rob Merrick’s full report:
Russian oligarchs in London to be hit with tough sanctions, Liz Truss vows
‘We cannot favour short term economic interests over the long term survival of freedom and democracy in Europe’
