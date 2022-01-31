✕ Close Related video: Lib Dem leader accuses police of ‘undermining’ public trust over No 10 party scandal

Dominic Cummings says he believes it is his “duty to get rid” of the prime minister, describing his campaign against Boris Johnson as “an unpleasant but necessary job” like “fixing the drains”.

In a rare interview with New York magazine, the PM’s ex-chief adviser called his former boss a “complete f***wit” and took aim at his ability to lead the country. Mr Cummings’ latest attack came after former home secretary David Blunkett suggested MI5 is likely taking an “urgent look” into how big of a “security risk” Mr Johnson is amid the ongoing Partygate furore.

It is still unclear when Sue Gray’s report into the No 10 lockdown-busting parties scandal will be delivered to Mr Johnson, after the Metropolitan Police insisted it be censored to avoid prejudicing the force’s own probe.

Meanwhile, a former defence chief said the PM is too weakened by the issue to intervene in the Ukraine crisis. “He will travel to Moscow, or wherever he’s going in eastern Europe this week, but everyone will know that he’s a man with a time bomb sitting under him,” General Richard Dannatt told Times Radio.