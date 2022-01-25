Sue Gray’s inquiry into No 10 parties to continue despite police investigation

Sue Gray’s inquiry into No 10 parties will carry on, despite the police announcing its own probe into the scandal – amid suggestions it would be “paused”.

“The investigation being carried out by Sue Gray is continuing. There is in ongoing contact with the Metropolitan Police Service,” the Cabinet Office said.

The statement came after Boris Johnson suffered the enormous blow of the Metropolitan Police announcing an investigation – after months of refusing to get involved.

Most significantly, it has acted after receiving evidence from Ms Gray herself that she believes breaches of Covid rules may have taken place during lockdowns – despite the prime minister’s denials.

The senior civil servant’s terms of reference stated that her inquiry “may” be paused if the police stepped in and Downing Street had briefed that it would be.