Sue Gray report: Child’s swing broken in party that lasted until 4.20am
One reveller stayed in No 10 until 4.20 am at a notorious party in which a swing in the Downing Street garden was broken, the Sue Gray report has found.
Another left just after 3am, her long-awaited findings show.
The report found that individuals were encouraged to leave by the rear exit of No 10, but some “remained in the building and carried on drinking alcohol until the early hours”.
“Exit logs indicate that some left after midnight and others between 01.45-02.45. Two members of staff stayed later still, with one leaving at 03.11 and the last leaving at 04:20” the report states.
The prime minister has been accused of presiding over Covid lockdown breaches on a “record-breaking scale”, after the Metropolitan Police issued 126 fines for events over eight dates during its investigation into the partygate scandal.
Mr Johnson himself received just a single fine, over his birthday party during lockdown.
