Sue Gray report – latest: Partygate photos will show Boris Johnson ‘obviously lied,’ says Cummings
Downing Street sources had claimed Sue Gray asked to meet Boris Johnson
A Downing Street official instigated the controversial meeting between Partygate author Sue Gray and Boris Johnson, No10 has admitted.
At the weekend, Downing Street sources suggested that the senior civil servant had asked to see the prime minister to discuss the timing of the Partygate report, prompting Mr Johnson’s “allies” to accuse accused Ms Gray of playing politics.
But Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said today that the idea of the meeting was first raised by a No10 official who suggested it could be useful to Ms Gray’s team. Ms Gray followed up the suggestion and they met in early May.
Mr Johnson and his top team are braced for the publication of the report, which will reportedly contain photographs of some of the events held during Covid regulations.
The prime minister is among dozens of Downing Street figures who have been warned they will be named in the report.
Top civil servant Simon Case could reportedly be among the hardest-hit by the document despite not being fined by police.
Dominic Cummings claims photos will prove Boris Johnson lied over Partygate
Photos will emerge within the next two days which show that Boris Johnson “obviously lied” to police and the House of Commons about Downing Street parties, the prime minister’s former top aide Dominic Cummings has claimed.
Mr Cummings predicted that pictures would be released by factions involved in in-fighting within No 10 as the official report by senior civil servant Sue Gray is finally published.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has the full story:
Dominic Cummings claims photos will prove Boris Johnson lied over Partygate
Former aide suggests in-fighting within No 10 factions will lead to release of pictures
UK agrees joint declaration with Lithuania to deepen defence and trade ties
The UK and Lithuania have signed a joint declaration that will look to build on bilateral defence and trade ties, the Foreign Office has announced.
Ministers from the Nato allies penned the accord today to mark 100 years of bilateral relations between Britain and the eastern European nation in a move sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Lithuania shares a border with Belarus, a country whose president, Alexander Lukashenko, has forged a close relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The foreign secretary, speaking at the signing of the joint declaration, praised Lithuania for standing up to Russia - comments that follow on from her singling Vilnius out for resisting China's "coercion".
Liz Truss highlighted Lithuania in a speech at Mansion House last month as a country which Beijing had tried to bully economically.
The cabinet minister said: "The UK and Lithuania are two countries which believe in freedom and sovereignty, and who stand up to authoritarian regimes in Europe and across the world.
"We stand together with Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal, barbaric war.
"I have immense admiration and respect for Lithuania and I am delighted that today we are deepening our defence and security relationship, and forging greater opportunities for trade and investment through this joint declaration."
US delegation warns British government unilaterally removing Northern Ireland Protocol ‘will not work'
A delegation of politicians from the United States has warned the British government unilaterally removing the Northern Ireland Protocol "will not work".
Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee urged Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to engage in face-to-face negotiations with Brussels to resolve the outstanding issues.
It comes as the bipartisan US congressional delegation is due to meet Irish premier Micheal Martin on Monday in Dublin.
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald will also meet the group.
Mr Kildee met with Ms Truss over the weekend.
"It's important, and we stress this, that the (British Government) negotiate and that they not take unilateral action," he told RTE Morning Ireland.
"I think that was the very first point that was pressed by our delegation, most particularly Richie Neal.
"The only way we can come to agreement, the only way we protect the incredible progress that's represented with the Good Friday Agreement, is face-to-face negotiation.
"It is disappointing to see unilateral action being considered, we stressed that that was not the approach that we recommend, but again, difficult to determine their motivation.
"We don't believe that is the proper path. We think unilateral solutions will not work, face-to-face negotiation to work out some of these technical questions can be achieved and that's what we currently recommend."
My colleague Joe Sommerlad has put together this explainer on everything we know about Boris Johnson's alleged Downing Street lockdown parties following the conclusion of the Metropolitan Police's investigation, which saw 126 fines handed out.
Partygate photos will show Boris Johnson ‘obviously lied to Commons,’ claims Dominic Cummings
Dominic Cummings has claimed photoraphs released alongside Sue Gray’s report into the Partygate scandal will show Boris Johnson “obviously lied to the Commons”.
Mr Cummings, the prime minister’s former chief aide, who resigned from Number 10 in 2020, said he expected the images to be published wihin the next 24 to 48 hours.
He wrote in his latest blog: “One of the consequences is that I expect photos of the PM will emerge very quickly, within the next 24-48 hours.
“Any reasonable person looking at some of these photos will only be able to conclude that the PM obviously lied to the Commons, and possibly to the cops, and there is no reasonable story for how others were fined for event X but not him.”
Johnson urges people to ‘hold your horses’ ahead of Sue Gray report publication
Boris Johnson has insisted Sue Gray’s report on the partygate row will be independent despite questions over a controversial meeting between the Prime Minister and the senior official.
The Prime Minister would not be drawn on the meeting but said he would say more on the subject of lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall when Ms Gray’s report is published – something which is expected within days.
Read the full story:
Boris Johnson meets Ukrainian children as he praises country’s resilience
Boris Johnson chatted to two Ukrainian schoolchildren after writing to the war-torn nation's youngsters to praise them for their "strong and dignified" response to Russia's invasion.
The Prime Minister sat next to seven-year-olds Bohdan and Liza, who have left Ukraine and found refuge in south-east London, during a science class at their primary school.
In his open letter, the Prime Minister commended the children of Ukraine for holding their heads high in the "toughest of times" and reassuring them they are not alone.
The Prime Minister said he was "very sad" to see youngsters absent from the streets and parks of Kyiv when he visited the Ukrainian capital last month, adding: "I cannot imagine how difficult this year must have been for you."
But he said the children must bear two things in mind, that they should be "immensely proud" and they have "millions" of friends around the world.
Mr Johnson sat next to Bohdan and Liza during his visit to St Mary Cray Primary Academy.
Minutes of Boris Johnson’s meeting with Sue Gray will not be released, says No 10
There are minutes of Boris Johnson's meeting with Sue Gray but they will not be released, No 10 said.
Asked whether notes were taken, the prime minister's official spokesman said: "I believe it was minuted in the usual way."
Pressed on whether the information would be made public, he replied: "No, it was a private meeting. We wouldn't publish details of a private meeting."
Downing Street also said it would not be publishing a "cast list" of who joined the meeting from both sides.
The response came when the official was asked whether Mr Johnson's chief-of-staff, Steve Barclay, attended.
Living standards are expected to fall this year at their fastest pace for decades as prices rise and wages fail to keep up.
People on the lowest incomes are being hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis because essential goods like gas, electricity and food are seeing the biggest increases.
Economists’ forecasts seem to get bleaker with alarming frequency. Ben Chapman will be here from 1pm today to answer your questions on what it all means.
To take part, register, then post your questions in the comments in the article below:
Ask me anything on the cost of living crisis
What is really causing this situation, how has it been allowed to happen and what can be done to alleviate it in the short term? Ben Chapman answers your questions
UK Health Security Agency monitoring monkeypox ‘extremely carefully’, say No10
Downing Street has said the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is monitoring monkeypox “extremely carefully”.
The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “We have the UK Health Security Agency who are monitoring this extremely carefully.
“The facts we know is that monkeypox is not usually spread easily between people, and the risk to others remains low.
“A notable portion of early cases detected have been in gay and bisexual men, so the UKHSA is urging this community in particular to be alert.
“It’s true to say that most people recover within a few weeks.”
Asked if the prime minister has spoken to chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty over the matter, the spokesman said: “I don’t believe he has.
“He’s receiving regular updates on it and the Health Secretary is leading for the Cabinet.”
First case of monkeypox reported in Scotland - live
Public health official insists ‘overall risk to public is low’ after country gets first infection
