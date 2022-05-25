Sue Gray report photos: All the pictures revealed

Sue Gray’s report into Covid lockdown-busting parties at Downing Street has been published.

It comes after a heavily-redacted version was released in January as the Metropolitan Police carried out its investigations into Partygate.

The full report gives the clearest picture so far of events which led to widespread public anger.

It is more than 40 pages long and contains nine photos of Partygate incidents, some which show Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak present.

The photos focus on two events; a gathering in the cabinet room on Boris Johnson’s birthday, and a gathering in No 10 on the departure of special adviser Lee Cain.

Boris Johnson raises a can of coke as he meets with people in the cabinet room on his birthday. Also pictured is cabinet secretary Simon Case. (UK Government)

This gathering was held on the 19 June 2020. (UK Government)

The Metropolitan Police said that they issued fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations at this gathering. (UK Government)

Boris Johnson chats with his chancellor Rishi Sunak. (UK Government)

On 19 June 2020, a group of people, including cabinet secretary Simon Case, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, met to wish the prime minister a happy birthday, according to Sue Gray’s report.

The report said: “Food, alcohol and soft drinks were provided, having been organised in advance that morning. The event lasted around 20-30 minutes.”

No 10 special adviser Cleo Watson told Gray’s investigation that she had been asked to organise the event. In messages to principal private secretary to the prime minister Martin Reynolds, Ms Watson said: “Hi! PM birthday today - we’ve organised some sandwiches and cake for about 1pm in the Cabinet Room if anyone from your team would like to pop in.”

Ms Gray’s report concluded that Mr Johnson “was not aware of this event in advance.” She added that “the chancellor was also there briefly having also arrived early for the same meeting. He had no advance knowledge about what had been planned.”

The prime minister and chancellor both received Met Police fines for this event.

Boris Johnson at a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on departure of a special adviser (UK Government)

Mr Johnson addresses colleagues at leaving drinks for special adviser Lee Cain (UK Government)

Holding up a plastic cup, Mr Johnson addresses the room (UK Government)

The gathering took place on the 13 November 2020 (UK Government)

Covid rules at the time meant that only two people from different households could mix indoors (UK Government)

On 13 November 2020, a gathering took place at No 10 Downing Street in honour of then Director of Communications Lee Cain. In several of the photographs from the event, Boris Johnson appeared to be making a speech and raising a toast to his colleagues.

The table in front of Mr Johnson was laden with four bottles of wine, half a bottle of gin and two bottles of champagne or cava.

Ms Gray’s report said that “the investigation was information that [this event] was not pre-planned.” She added: “It did occur at around the time that ‘Wine Time Friday’ would normally be taking place. The prime minister attended on his way to his Downing Street flat, having left his office at 19:17.

“He went to the press office area, joined the gathering and made a leaving speech for Lee Cain. Wine had been provided and those attending, including the prime minister, were drinking alcohol.”