Suella Braverman condemned for suggesting 100 million migrants could come to UK

Suella Braverman has been condemned for suggesting that 100 million asylum seekers could come to the UK without her planned immigration crackdown.

The home secretary was accused of “inflammatory language” as she claimed the “law-abiding patriotic majority” has said had enough of people arriving on small boats.

Ms Braverman also said it would “betray” British voters not to tackle the “waves of illegal migrants breaching our border” as she unveiled plans for new laws to stop Channel crossings.

She added: “There are 100 million people around the world who could qualify for protection under our current laws. Let’s be clear. They are coming here.”

The Refugee Council said Ms Braverman’s language was “unhelpful” – pointing out that it was wrong to suggest that there were 100 asylum seekers around the world.

While the UNHRC has estimated that there at more than 100 million forcibly displace people around the world, but only 26 million have left their own country.

“It’s an unhelpful suggestion that millions could come to the UK,” said Jon Featonby, chief policy analyst at the Refugee Council. “It simply doesn’t reflect that reality that the vast majority displaced from their homes stay within the country.”

He added: “And the vast majority who leave stay in a neighbouring country. It is vital as the debate continues it is informed by fact and reality rather than assumptions that doesn’t reflect lived experience.”

Just over 89,000 people made asylum claims in the UK last, including many of the 45,000 who arrived via small boats. Campaigners have argued there are not enough safe and legal routes for those fleeing war and persecution.

Responding to Ms Braverman’s remarks, Daniel Sohenge, director of Stand For All charity, tweeted: “100 million people are not coming here. Good lord this is next level bs from Braverman. Devoid of reality and utterly reprehensible.”

Former Labour chancellor John McDonnell told Ms Braverman that her “inflammatory” rhetoric on the topic was putting people in danger, amid violent protests outside asylum seekers’ accommodation in the UK.

“Please tone down the inflammatory language,” the left-winger told the home secretary in the Commons. “It’s putting these people at risk and those who represent them.”

Ms Braverman finally announced that legislation would be introduced to remove asylum seekers and ban them from re-entry if they arrive in the UK through unauthorised means.

She said: “They will not stop coming here until the world knows that if you enter Britain illegally you will be detained and swiftly removed.

“Removed back to your country if it is safe, or to a safe third country like Rwanda. And that is precisely what this Bill will do. That is how we will stop the boats.”

Home secretary Suella Braverman outlines bill (PA)

Only children under the age of 18, and those who are "unfit to fly or at a real risk of serious and irreversible harm - an exceedingly high bar” will be able to delay their removal, she said. Any other claims will be heard “remotely” after removal.

The bill will also introduce an annual cap, to be decided by parliament, on the number of refugees the UK will offer sanctuary to through safe and legal routes, Ms Braverman said.